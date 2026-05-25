Emirates and Etihad urge early airport arrivals ahead of Eid Al Adha

Passengers flying out of the UAE during the Eid Al Adha break are being urged to arrive early at the airport as Emirates airline and Etihad Airways prepare for a surge in holiday and summer travel demand.

Private sector employees in the UAE get a four-day holiday this year that, combined with the weekend, gives them a six-day break. Public sector workers received a longer five-day holiday, which, combined with two weekends, gives them nine consecutive days off. Schools in the UAE were afforded a one-week holiday to mark the occasion, education authorities said last week.

Eid Al Adha is the second of the two major Islamic festivals observed each year, following Eid Al Fitr. Its name translates to the Festival of the Sacrifice and commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command.

The occasion also coincides with the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, one of the five pillars of Islam.

Emirates said passengers travelling from Dubai International Airport should arrive at least three hours before departure and be at their boarding gate at least 60 minutes before take-off, warning that security and immigration checks may take longer than usual during the peak travel period.

The Dubai carrier also encouraged passengers to use online check-in, self-service bag drop facilities and the Dubai Metro to avoid traffic congestion around the airport.

Passengers travelling to the US, or those who have booked assistance services, were advised to check in at the airport in person.

Meanwhile, Etihad said it is preparing for a busy Eid Al Adha and summer travel season across its expanding global network, with strong demand expected on routes across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia and North America.

The Abu Dhabi airline advised travellers to arrive at Zayed International Airport at least three hours before departure and use digital services, including mobile check-in, early bag drop and home check-in options.

Etihad is also offering incentives during the peak period, including bonus baggage allowances and Etihad Guest Miles for passengers using city and home check-in services in Abu Dhabi between May 19 and August 16.

Guests using Etihad’s city check-in locations through the Morafiq app or website will receive 1,000 Etihad Guest Miles and an additional 3kg baggage allowance. Similar benefits are also being offered for home check-in services in Abu Dhabi.

The airline also reminded passengers that power banks, removable-battery smart bags and e-smoking devices must be carried in cabin baggage only.

Dubai Airports said on Thursday that more than 3,600 pilgrims travelled through Dubai International Airport during this year’s Hajj season, as Eid holiday traffic builds across the UAE.

Passengers travelling during the Eid break were also reminded to ensure contact details linked to bookings are updated to receive flight notifications and travel updates.