What is the difference between Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha?

With Eid Al Adha expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, Muslims around the world are preparing for one of the most important periods in the Islamic calendar. The holiday follows Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan.

While the two occasions are recognised as major religious holidays marked by prayer, charity and family gatherings, they carry different meanings, traditions and forms of worship. Both commemorate different events in Islam and take place at different points in the lunar calendar.

Here’s a guide to the differences – and how each is celebrated.

Eid Al Fitr

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi during Eid Al Fitr prayers. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

The first of the two major Islamic holidays, Eid Al Fitr takes place on the first day of Shawwal and celebrates the conclusion of Ramadan. The name translates to “festival of breaking the fast”, marking the end of a month of fasting, prayer and devotion.

Often referred to as the “smaller Eid”, the occasion is centred around gratitude, celebration and community. Key traditions include Eid prayers, Zakat Al Fitr, festive meals, gatherings and new clothes.

The day begins shortly after sunrise with Eid prayers, which are often held in large open spaces or mosques and followed by a sermon. In many Muslim countries, the prayers are attended by rulers and senior officials.

Before the prayer, Muslims who are financially able are required to give a charitable donation known as Zakat Al Fitr. The contribution, traditionally measured in staple food or its monetary equivalent, must be distributed before the Eid prayer so those in need can also celebrate the holiday.

Takbirat, repeated declarations of “Allahu Akbar”, are also commonly recited before Eid prayers as part of the celebrations.

After prayers, worshippers put on new clothes to signify renewal and gratitude. Families and friends visit one another, gather in majlises and exchange Eid greetings. Children are often given money or gifts known as eidiyah.

Food also plays an important role in Eid Al Fitr, especially the first daytime meal after a month of fasting from dawn to sunset. Although celebrations typically last three days, most gatherings and festivities take place on the first day.

Eid Al Adha

Children distribute sweets after Eid Al Adha prayers at Zayed the Second Mosque in Khalidiya district, Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National Info

The second of the two major Islamic holidays, Eid Al Adha takes place on the 10th day of Dhu Al Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. The name translates to “festival of the sacrifice”.

Sometimes referred to as the “greater Eid”, it commemorates the Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command before God replaced the sacrifice with a ram.

Eid Al Adha coincides with the conclusion of Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Makkah and one of the five pillars of Islam. Hajj begins on the 8th day of Dhu Al Hijjah.

The following day, known as Arafat Day, sees pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat in Makkah for one of the most significant rituals of Hajj. Muslims around the world who are not performing the pilgrimage are strongly encouraged to fast on that day.

Much like Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha begins with prayers shortly after sunrise, accompanied by takbirat. There is no Zakat Al Fitr associated with Eid Al Adha, although charitable giving is strongly encouraged.

One of the central rituals of the holiday is qurbani, or udhiyah, the symbolic sacrifice of an animal such as a sheep, goat, cow or camel. The meat is traditionally divided among family, friends and those in need.

The sacrifice commemorates Abraham’s devotion and has become one of the defining traditions of Eid Al Adha. In many countries, the process is now organised through charities, abattoirs and digital platforms that allow worshippers to arrange donations remotely.

Family gatherings and shared meals are also a major part of Eid Al Adha, with relatives often travelling long distances to celebrate together. Along with Arafat Day, the holiday period typically lasts three days, although most festivities take place on the first day.

Why the dates change every year

Both Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha follow the Islamic lunar calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon. Because the lunar year is between 10 and 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar, the dates of both Eids shift each year.

The beginning of each Eid is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, meaning official dates can vary slightly between countries.