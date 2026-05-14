Eid Al Adha 2026: UAE concerts and shows to catch, from Majid Al Mohandis and Kadim Al Sahir to Taha Suliman

Eid Al Adha is nearly here, with Arafat Day falling on Tuesday, May 26, followed by the Eid holiday until Friday, May 29.

Counting the weekends, the nine-day holiday for the public sector is set to feature a varied live events calendar across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, spanning Arabic concerts, family theatre, ballet and electronic sets.

The line-up includes Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir in Abu Dhabi, Iraqi-Saudi singer Majid Al Mohandis in Dubai, plus a club set by Haitian DJ and producer Francis Mercier at White Abu Dhabi.

Here, we round up eight concerts and live events taking place in the UAE over Eid Al Adha.

1. Adam: May 28 at Dubai Opera

Lebanese singer Adam brings a catalogue that moves between Arabic pop, television soundtracks and romantic ballads. His songs include Ala Bali, Khelset El Hekaya and Ya Helou, while his early singles helped establish him as one of the more recognisable male voices in contemporary Arabic pop.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh595

2. Kadim Al Sahir: May 28 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

Kadim Al Sahir is known for his romantic ballads. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Info

Iraqi singer Kadim Al Sahir brings a catalogue shaped by Arabic classical composition, romantic ballads and poetry. His songs include Qoulee Ouhibbouka, Hal Endak Shak and Ya Qalb.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh295

3. Kingdom of Ellera: May 28 at The New Covent Garden Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Bahraini actress Haifaa Hussein stars in Kingdom of Ellera, a family play about a once peaceful kingdom that leans on the power of unity and collective responsibility from its citizens to restore its former glory.

Shows at 5pm and 7pm; tickets from Dh40

4. Taha Suliman: May 29 at The Agenda, Dubai

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Sudanese artist Taha Suliman brings his upbeat blend of traditional Sudanese melodies and contemporary Afro-Arab sound for a rare Dubai concert.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh150

5. Majid Al Mohandis: May 29 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Majid Al Mohandis brings a catalogue built around Arabic romantic pop and Khaleeji songs. His best-known tracks include Ana Blayak, Tihibak Rohy, Hattan, Al Fatena and Akh Qalby.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh195

6. Francis Mercier: May 29 at White Abu Dhabi

Francis Mercier brings a set of Afro-house and contemporary electronic music. Expect to hear club-favourite tracks including Sauti, My People and Kibera.

Show starts 10pm; tickets from Dh150

7. George Wassouf and Ziad El Bourji: May 30 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi

George Wassouf is among the Arab stars performing in the UAE over Eid Al Adha. AFP Info

Syrian singers George Wassouf and Ziad El Bourji share the bill for a night of Arabic pop and balladry. Veteran artist Wassouf’s extensive catalogue includes Sehert El Leil, Khesert Koul El Nass and Kalam el-Nas, while El Bourji is known for songs such as Shou Helou, W Btir, Ana Weyak and Haydi Habibit Albi.

Show starts 9pm; tickets from Dh150

8. Ivan Vasiliev’s Farewell Performance: May 30 at Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera will host the Alexandrite Gala, an international ballet evening built around the farewell performance of Ivan Vasiliev. The programme will bring together principal dancers from companies including the Bolshoi Theatre, La Scala Theatre Ballet, Paris Opera Ballet and Dutch National Ballet, with a bill of classical works and a tribute inspired by Freddie Mercury and Queen.

Show starts 8pm; tickets from Dh290