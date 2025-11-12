UAE holidays in 2026: How to maximise days off with minimum leave

The National Day weekend is right around the corner, during which residents will enjoy a few days off.

Commemoration Day will be observed on Sunday, November 30, followed by a two-day Eid Al Etihad break on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3. By taking annual leave on Monday, December 1, Thursday, December 4, and Friday, December 5, plus including the weekend of December 6 to 7, residents could enjoy up to nine consecutive days off.

After that, the new year will roll around, and with a little planning, there are several chances to stretch annual leave into extended breaks away from the office.

Planning leave for 2026

The first long weekend of the year arrives right at the start. New Year’s Day falls on Thursday, January 1. By taking annual leave on Friday, January 2, residents can begin the year with a four-day weekend when combined with the regular Saturday–Sunday break.

Ramadan in 2026 is expected to begin on Wednesday, February 18, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society. Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Friday, March 20, and continue for three days, through Sunday, March 22.

Those who plan their leave carefully can turn the occasion into a longer break. For example, by taking annual leave from Monday to Thursday, March 16 to 19, residents could enjoy nine consecutive days off, from Saturday, March 14 to Sunday, March 22, including weekends and the Eid holidays.

Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha are predicted to fall close together at the end of May, with Arafat Day on Tuesday, May 26, followed by the Eid break from Wednesday, May 27, to Friday, May 29. Taking annual leave on Monday, May 25, would turn this stretch into a week-long break, while adding the weekend before or after could create up to nine days away from work.

Next, the Islamic New Year is expected on Wednesday, June 17. By booking Thursday, June 18, and Friday, June 19, off, residents can create a five-day break when the weekend is included.

A couple of months later, the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday is predicted to fall on Tuesday, August 25. Taking Monday, August 24, as annual leave extends this into another four-day escape.

The year will close with the UAE’s national holidays. Commemoration Day is expected to fall on Tuesday, December 1, followed by the two-day National Day break on Wednesday and Thursday, December 2–3. Taking Monday, November 30 and Friday, December 4, as annual leave would give residents a well-timed nine-day break to end the year on a high note.

In total, six strategic leave periods could result in up to 41 days off in 2026, using only about 14 days of annual leave. As always, final public holiday dates are subject to confirmation by the UAE’s Moon-sighting committee, and the exact number of days off may vary between the public and private sectors.

Six strategic leave blocks (approximate)

January 1 to 4: Four days off in a row using one annual leave day

March 14 to 22: Nine days off using three annual leave days

May 24 to June 1: Nine days off using four annual leave days

June 17 to 21: Five days off using two annual leave days

August 23 to 27: Five days off using one annual leave day

November 30 to December 7: Nine days off using three annual leave days

Looking ahead to 2027

It may still be early, but according to initial astronomical projections, Ramadan in 2027 is likely to begin around Saturday, February 6, with Eid Al Fitr expected to fall around Monday, March 8. This means the first major public holiday of the year could arrive a little earlier than in 2026.

Meanwhile, New Year’s Day in 2027 will fall on a Friday, giving residents an automatic three-day weekend to start the year.

As always, exact dates will be confirmed by the UAE Moon-sighting committee closer to each holiday, but these early estimates can help those eager to plan ahead for longer breaks.

