When is Ramadan 2026? Date forecast by Emirates Astronomy Society

The Emirates Astronomy Society on Wednesday forecast when Ramadan 2026 will begin as it looked ahead to Islamic New Year on Friday.

The Islamic, or Hijri, New Year, heralds the beginning of Muharram, the first of 12 months of the year 1447 on the Islamic calendar.

Ramadan will begin on February 18, 2026, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the board of directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society.

He also forecast that Eid Al Fitr will begin on March 20, 2026, and Eid Al Adha on May 27, 2026. There will be a total lunar eclipse visible from the UAE on September 7, 2025, he added, and again on March 3, 2026, albeit not visible from the Emirates.

In contrast to Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha, no religious observances are prescribed for the Islamic New Year. It is generally regarded as a day of reflection rather than celebration.

Expected dates for next UAE public holidays

Meanwhile, there are more public holidays to look forward to this year.

After the Islamic New Year, the Prophet Mohammed's birthday is expected to be marked on Thursday, September 4.

Commemoration Day is pencilled in for Monday, December 1, while National Day celebrations will probably be held on Tuesday, December 2, and Wednesday, December 3.