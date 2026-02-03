Ramadan 2026: Holy month to begin on February 19, UAE astronomy centre predicts

Ramadan is expected to begin on Thursday, February 19, in the UAE and across the Arab world, a leading astronomy centre said.

The Emirates Astronomical Society said Muslims would attempt to sight the new crescent moon, heralding the start of the holy month, on Tuesday, February 17.

If the moon is visible on that evening, Ramadan will be marked from Wednesday, February 18. If it cannot be seen, Ramadan will start on Thursday, February 19, which is thought to be more likely.

“Ramadan’s crescent [moon] will be born at 4.01pm local time on Tuesday, February 17, and will go down one minute after sunset. It’s not expected to be sighted on Tuesday evening,” said Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the society’s board of directors.

Like all months in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan will consist of either 29 or 30 days, with its exact duration determined by the lunar cycle. Mr Al Jarwan projects that the holy month to last 29 days this year.

“The holy month will end on Thursday, March 19, and Friday March 20, 2026, will be the first day of Eid Al Fitr,” he said.

Ramadan 2025 - in pictures

Palestinian Muslims pray at Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City before the first Friday noon prayer of Ramadan 2025. AFP

Worshippers attend the first Friday prayers of this year's holy month at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. AFP

Muslim men gather for Friday prayers at Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarta, Indonesia. Reuters

Vast numbers arrive for Friday prayers at Jama Masjid in the old quarter of New Delhi, India. Reuters

Devotees perform the first Friday prayers of holy month on a roadside in Peshawar, Pakistan. EPA

A boy is distracted by a drone as Muslims offer prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Reuters

Friday prayers inside the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Getty Images

Muslim worshippers are cast in green light from Jamia Mosque's roof canopy, as they attend the first Friday prayers of the holy month in Nairobi, Kenya. Reuters

Palestinians are determined to attend Friday prayers despite damage wrought by the Israeli army on Imam Shafi'i Mosque, in Gaza city. AP

















With Ramadan falling earlier on the Gregorian calendar every year, Muslims can expect to fast for a slightly shorter time period this year compared with the previous holy month. But the days become longer towards the end of the month. “In Abu Dhabi, people will fast around 13 hours and 25 minutes,” Mr Al Jarwan said.

The exact dates of the holy month will be decided by the country's moon-sighting committee, a group of astronomers, court officials and advisers from the UAE's Islamic authority. The committee will begin searching for the new crescent Moon after maghrib prayers on the 29th day of Shaban, the month preceding Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth and most holy month of the Islamic calendar. It is said to be the month that the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. Muslims do not eat or drink from dawn until sunset, between the fajr and maghrib prayers, during Ramadan.

For Muslims, Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food. It is also a time when people strengthen their faith through Quran recitation and prayer.