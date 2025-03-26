Worshippers gather at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque as end of Ramadan draws near

Large crowds of worshippers gathered at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on Wednesday night to perform midnight prayers during what is considered the most significant phase of Ramadan.

The final 10 days of the holy month are particularly special for Muslims, as it is during this time that the first verses of the Quran were said to have been revealed to the Prophet Mohammed.

This moment is marked by Laylat Al Qadr, or the night of destiny, which is observed on an odd-numbered night within the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The 21st, 23rd, 25th, 27th and 29th nights of Ramadan could be the night of destiny, so the period takes on great importance.

The landmark Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a focal point of the UAE's Ramadan celebrations. Thousands of people regularly visit the mosque to pray, reflect on their faith with friends and family, and break their fast at communal iftars.

The place of worship welcomed 6,582,993 worshippers and visitors in 2024. It marked a 20 per cent year-on-year increase.

Among the total worshippers, 281,941 attended Friday prayers, while 709,875 participated in daily prayers. Ramadan and Eid prayers attracted 617,458 worshippers, with the 27th night of Ramadan witnessing a record 87,186 attendees, including 70,680 worshippers, the highest number in the mosque’s history.

