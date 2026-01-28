Preparing for Ramadan: How to avoid headaches, poor sleep and caffeine withdrawal symptoms

As Ramadan approaches, families will be busy preparing for iftars, communal gatherings and late-night socialising. By also anticipating common mental and physical effects, you can more easily navigate the changes to routines and habits.

“The most helpful mindset is: This is an adjustment period, your system is adapting not breaking down,” says Devika Mankani, a psychologist at The Hundred Wellness Centre in Dubai.

“When people expect the first week to feel different, they’re less likely to spiral into self-criticism or push too hard and burn out.”

Preparing ahead for the holy month is key to avoiding the negative effects that abrupt, rather than gradual change can bring.

Choose consistency over intensity

Ramadan is expected to begin on February 16. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Ramadan can positively affect mental health by promoting mindfulness and self-discipline, and fostering deeper community and family connections. However, sudden changes to schedules can have an initial adverse effect on mood and mental output.

Those who are fasting are encouraged to relax schedules and practices that might be unsustainable throughout the month without feeling guilty.

“Self-compassion intervention shows meaningful reduction in stress, anxiety and depressive symptoms, which is exactly what helps people stay steady through lifestyle change,” says Mankani. “In real life, that looks like fewer ‘all-or-nothing’ rules, kinder self-talk and choosing consistency over intensity.”

Pavan Nihalani, a mental health coach at Illuminations Well-Being Center in Dubai, adds: “Since Ramadan is a time for introspection, I would recommend starting the day with a gentle intention-setting exercise: What am I looking forward to today? How can I approach the day with purpose and clarity? I would also recommend ending the day with a gratitude reflection: How did I feel today? What am I thankful for?”

Alter sleep patterns

Eating later at night, socialising into the early hours and waking early for suhoor can all adversely affect sleep patterns.

Shifting your sleep schedule by 15-minute increments every few days in the weeks leading up to Ramadan can make the sudden change less jarring. However, if you are unable to change your sleeping timings, the onus should be on achieving good quality sleep ahead of Ramadan.

“Those who begin adjusting their sleep, meals and caffeine intake gradually tend to cope far better than those who change things overnight,” says Asra Sarwar, a psychologist at Aster Clinic in Dubai. “Small shifts a week or two in advance can reduce irritability, support concentration and help energy feel more balanced once fasting begins.”

Mankani adds: “Planning for sleep is not a luxury, it’s a mental health strategy. Practically, that means deciding in advance how you’ll protect your rest, such as taking an earlier wind-down, a short nap if possible and using screens less at night-time, because emotional steadiness tends to track sleep quality.”

Prioritise gut health

Increase your intake of high-fibre and probiotic-rich foods to better prepare the stomach for fasting days. Getty

Due to the changes in dining times during Ramadan, some may experience indigestion, bloating, heartburn or constipation.

“Gut health is critical when embarking on the sudden, month-long shift in eating and sleeping routines,” says Dr Giovanni Leonetti, a gastroenterologist and surgeon at Cornerstone Clinic. “A well-supported gut improves energy levels, allows the digestive system to rest and repair, and can even optimise metabolism during the fasting period.”

Ahead of the fast, increasing your intake of high-fibre foods such as vegetables and whole grains, as well as including probiotic-rich foods such as kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi and yoghurt, can better prepare the stomach for the changes to come.

“Preparing gut health for Ramadan involves gradually adjusting your diet, hydration and sleep schedule to minimise the shock of sudden, long-term fasting,” says Leonetti. “Curbing caffeine and processed foods, and adopting mindful eating habits will support a balanced, healthy gut ahead of the change in routine.”

Lessen effects of withdrawal

Replace coffee with black or herbal teas, which have significantly less caffeine. Getty

Abstaining from caffeine and nicotine can cause headaches, difficulty concentrating, irritability and tiredness, especially during the first few days of Ramadan. Withdrawal symptoms can also affect sleep and blood sugar levels.

Anticipating withdrawal is key to avoiding dehydration, mood swings and headaches.

“A gentle reset before Ramadan can prevent energy crashes and help stabilise appetite during the first days,” says dietitian Ruba ElHourani, head of department of preventive health and nutrition at RAK Hospital. “Cut back on caffeinated beverages, refined sugars and sweets, as well as food with high salt content, fast food, fried meals and processed foods that are high in sodium and saturated fats. Reducing these gradually rather than suddenly helps avoid withdrawal symptoms and makes suhoor and iftar more balanced.”

Those looking to lower their caffeine fix should opt for low-caffeine coffee or switch to black or herbal teas. If giving up smoking is not something you're looking to do long-term, consider reducing your intake in the weeks leading up to Ramadan, or switching out cigarettes or vapes for nicotine patches to prepare. Patches are permitted during Ramadan as the nicotine is absorbed through the skin.

Embark on gentler routines

“Ramadan is already a deeply intentional time, so mental preparation is really about easing into that shift rather than resisting it,” says Shalin Balasuriya, co-Founder of Spa Ceylon. “From a well-being perspective, it helps to gradually slow things down in the weeks leading up to the month. That could mean adjusting sleep patterns slightly, becoming more mindful of energy levels and accepting that your body and mind will be working differently for a while.

“Ahead of Ramadan, gentle routines can help the body and mind ease into change. Simple practices like mindful breathing, light stretching or taking a few quiet moments in the evening can make a big difference.”

Meditation and other mindful practices can help mood and mental health. Getty

Consider incorporating meditation or journaling into your daily routine. “Whether you’re meditating simply by focusing on your breath or by following a guided session, the practice will help calm your nervous system, regulate your emotions and strengthen the connection between your mind, energy and body. This will help to stay balanced and centred through the fasting period,” says Nihalani.

Dr Rasha Abdelfatah Sheta, a dermatologist at Kaya Wellness and Longevity, adds: “Preparing for Ramadan is about approaching the month with intention and balance. Acknowledging that energy levels, sleep and routines will naturally shift helps reduce stress and set realistic expectations.

"Planning wellness routines in advance, from skincare to nutrition, allows individuals to feel supported and more in control. Embracing Ramadan as a time for reflection and restoration, rather than pressure, helps create a calmer, more positive mindset throughout the month.”