How different professions fast during Ramadan, from athletes to chefs

While the spiritual and mental health benefits of fasting during<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank"> Ramadan</a> have long been documented, there's no denying that depriving the body of food and water for hours can be mentally and emotionally challenging. Here, people working in different professions, some physically demanding, tell<i> The National</i> how they go through the day's fast, as well as tips on how they get the best out of the holy month. My day usually begins before dawn, around 5am when I prepare for<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/03/02/suhoors-abu-dhabi-dubai-sharjah-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank"> suhoor.</a> I focus on nutrient-dense foods, incorporating protein, complex carbs and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2025/02/20/how-to-stay-hydrated-during-ramadan/" target="_blank">plenty of hydration</a> to sustain energy throughout the day. This includes lentil pancakes, yoghurt, a bowl of slow-cooked haleem, packed with meat, lentils, and grains for sustained energy. As a chef, I usually taste food throughout the day, so I make sure to exercise for 30 minutes daily to balance the calories. But during Ramadan, my routine changes. Instead of my usual workout, I go out for a short run in the evening, covering a couple of kilometres. This helps me stay active without overexerting myself while fasting. Preparing food while fasting is both a test of patience and a lesson in self-discipline. The aroma of sizzling meats, the rich fragrance of slow-cooked biryanis and the constant hustle of the kitchen can make fasting more challenging. But over time, I’ve developed strategies to stay focused. One of the biggest advantages at our restaurant is our structured kitchen prep – we follow precise recipes and measured ingredients to ensure consistency in every dish without needing constant tasting. I rely heavily on memory, intuition and my ability to gauge salt levels by smell, a skill honed over years in the kitchen. Salt draws moisture out of food, releasing aroma compounds into the air, which helps me understand the seasoning balance without taking a bite. Our kitchen runs on teamwork and discipline. I ensure that every step in the cooking process is well-co-ordinated, from marination to final plating, so there are no last-minute adjustments that require tasting. Hydration before and after fasting is also key – I make sure to drink enough fluids during suhoor and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/03/06/ramadan-2025-iftar-tents-dubai-abu-dhabi-sharjah/" target="_blank">iftar</a> to sustain the physical demands of long hours in a hot, fast-paced environment. I break my fast during iftar with a simple yet effective routine, starting with a pinch of salt to activate my salivary glands, followed by two <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/food-for-thought-the-tradition-of-dates-1.355575" target="_blank">dates</a> for an instant energy boost. Soaked dry fruits and fresh fruits replenish essential nutrients, while coconut water keeps me hydrated. If that’s not available, I go for jaggery lemonade with chia seeds. As I am lactose intolerant, I avoid milk-based beverages, and then some bites into traditional savouries like samosas, keema paratha or biryani in small quantities. Cravings for savouries during Ramadan are always on the high as you fast throughout the day, but I try to control it. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2024/03/11/ramadan-exercise-fasting-workout-when/" target="_blank">Training during Ramadan</a> takes a lot of adjustment and the no-water part really hits hard. Before iftar, I’ll go for a low-intensity session at the gym and do strength-training or go for a swim session. Then, after iftar and digesting, I hit a bike session or a run. I’ve had my nutritionist Natasha from Apex Endurance guide me for a couple of years now, and she’s helped me with creating the right smoothies for pre-training and post-iftar. This year suhoor is much later than it was last year, so I typically would have my last meal at 2am or 3am and head to bed with an alarm for gulping water before the prayer. On weekends, I change my time zone so I’ll sleep without an alarm after suhoor and wake up at 2pm (Yes, 2pm, a talent I hold high and proud). But during the week, those are the tough days – there is no waking up at 2pm but I do take a nap around 2pm or 3pm and head to train around 4pm, and then from there, I either go home or head to my grandma's for iftar. I have a history with kidney stones, so during Ramadan I have to be extra careful with everything I consume. Training efficiently with the right foods and hydration is key. I’m personally not a fan of training at night as it keeps me energetic, which is problematic when it’s time to sleep. But the holy month is also a great time to take a step back and just enjoy the training. Ramadan is tough mentally, physically and emotionally. But I appreciate the extra push I need get myself out and train. And I’m grateful for being able to do what I do. During Ramadan, my routine changes quite a bit, but I still try to maintain a sense of balance. I wake up around 4am for suhoor, usually comprises eggs, oatmeal, and plenty of water to stay hydrated for the day ahead. Since I’m a personal trainer, fitness remains a priority, even while fasting. I schedule my workouts strategically, usually an hour before iftar. Training on an empty stomach is challenging, but knowing I’ll be eating soon motivates me to push through. I focus on lighter resistance training or body weight exercises, and on some days, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/wellbeing/2022/09/16/is-power-walking-more-effective-than-10000-steps-a-day/" target="_blank">brisk walk</a> is enough to stay active without being too exhausting. At sunset, I break my fast with dates and water before having a balanced meal with lean protein, healthy fats and complex carbs. Evenings are spent with family, which is a special part of Ramadan, before heading to work for late-night training sessions. Many clients shift their schedules during this time, so my nights are busier than usual. By the end of the day, after Tarawih prayers, I’m tired but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/04/how-mental-and-emotional-well-being-can-improve-through-fasting/" target="_blank">grateful</a>. Ramadan is a test of discipline, but it’s also a time of reflection and connection. Finding harmony between faith, fitness, and work is a challenge I embrace every year. During Ramadan, I usually wake up at 3.45am where I will eat a planned suhoor meal that usually consists of items with high protein, a glass of EAA (Essential Amino Acid and hydration) and a cup of coffee. I will then pray, shower and then head to work at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2023/08/10/how-a-dubai-autodrome-race-inspired-the-hollywood-film-gran-turismo/" target="_blank">Dubai Autodrome</a>. As a chief instructor of driving experiences, I have to be 100 per cent alert when I’m in the car as guests who are behind the wheel can reach up to speeds of 240kph when on the track. As such, being in the passenger side requires full concentration and communication to make sure they have a good time and more importantly that the journey experiences are safe. This is very important as some days, driving experiences can last up to four hours and I could be on the track with 10 different clients in different types of racing cars. Driving back home after work is always challenging, given the traffic, but once I get home, I will freshen up, pray and look after my kids before I break my fast at iftar. I will then do my chores and aim to be in bed by 10pm to start all over again at 3.45am. At Dubai Autodrome, it is our priority to keep our guests and cars safe all the time, as these experiences are of extreme speeds where quick decision making, situation awareness and critical thinking is required. For me, Ramadan is a month where we can connect even more with God, a time of self-reflection and be thankful for what we have while helping those people that are in need. During Ramadan, every day begins with a serene, quiet ritual. My alarm goes off at 4.30am, signalling it's time to start my day with suhoor. The kitchen and the prayer space become my sanctuaries at this hour, where I prepare a nutritious breakfast to sustain me through a busy day of consultations. By 5am, I'm finishing my meal and sitting down for some worship before performing the Fajr prayer at the break of dawn, finding a moment of peace and reflection before the world awakens. As the sun rises, I have nourished my body and soul. The workplace is an interesting realm during Ramadan. As a general practitioner, I spend hours seated, but I ensure to move about frequently to prevent a sluggish mind. Engaging with patients, taking my time examining them on my feet, and sneaking in some squats in between appointments – are all activities that help keep my mind sharp and body active during work. Outside work, I take brief <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2025/03/01/expert-tips-for-healthy-sleep-during-ramadan/" target="_blank">power naps</a> during the day to recharge and maintain my focus for worship, work, and loved ones. One of the more challenging aspects is scheduling my day to balance professional and personal responsibilities while fasting. By late afternoon, the anticipation for iftar grows stronger. Just before sunset, I dedicate some time to work out – often a brisk jog or a light workout session. It's invigorating and helps to transition smoothly into the evening. As the sky begins to change colour, I prepare to break my fast. At around 6.20pm, I join my beloved family in breaking the fast followed by the Maghrib prayer. The first sip of water and taste of dates is a humbling experience, a moment of immense gratitude. This spiritual nourishment continues through the evening prayers, and the rest of the month where we not only nutrify our souls but our loved ones and the communities at large. Every word and action done with the right intention becomes an act of worship. This month serves as a profound reminder of that, and we continue to hold on to that for the rest of the year. Ramadan demands adaptation and mindful living, both of which enhance my dedication to my patients and personal growth. Every day feels like a journey, intertwining professional duties with spiritual enrichment, making this holy month a profoundly rewarding experience.