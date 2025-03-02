Ramadan 2025: Suhoors to sample in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

While many of the UAE’s top hotels compete for attention with lavish <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/01/26/budget-iftars-ramadan-2025/" target="_blank">Ramadan buffets</a>, it’s the suhoor experience that truly captures the spirit of the holy month – offering both dining pleasure and meaningful companionship. Typically held after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2024/03/13/ramadan-2024-why-taraweeh-prayers-are-special-for-uae-worshippers/" target="_blank">Taraweeh evening prayers </a>and lasting into the early hours, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/ramadan/" target="_blank">suhoor</a> is a relaxed affair featuring an a la carte menu and ambience enhanced by local instrumental performances. Ideal for small gatherings, it provides a perfect setting to reconnect with friends and colleagues. <i>The National</i> will be regularly updating this list of the best suhoor experiences across the emirates, highlighting both renowned venues and hidden gems. Held at the open-air venue that hosted the successful Saadiyat Nights concerts, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2025/02/26/sasdiyat-nights-layali-ramadan-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Layali Ramadan</a> offers a vibrant mix of food, retail, and entertainment. With numerous dining outlets, it’s an ideal suhoor option. There will also be performances by local artists and play<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2024/03/22/ramadan-tabletop-games-middle-east/" target="_blank"> traditional board games</a> like Carrom and Backgammon. <i>From 9pm to 3am; table bookings can be made by calling 054 277 7731</i> One of Abu Dhabi’s treasured family spots is introducing iftar and suhoor services. The latter, held at the Great Lawn area of Umm Al Emarat Park, offers a perfect way to end the evening with dinner amid the tranquillity of the expansive gardens, accompanied by live oud music. <i>From March 7; 10pm-1am; prices vary; 02 666 9559</i> The seaside resort transforms part of its gardens into a spacious Bedouin Ramadan tent. The a la carte menu is full of Middle Eastern cuisine made on live cooking stations such as mixed grills and shawarma platters. <i>10pm-2am; Dh150 minimum spend; 02 407 1234</i> The Shangri-La has transformed its outdoor pool area into a lovely dining venue with tables and plush couches, plus soothing lighting. The culinary stations serve regional cuisine, and there is a complete station dedicated to juices and different varieties of dates. <i>8pm-2am; Dh100 minimum spend; 02 509 8555</i> A staple of the city's Ramadan tents, this popular venue returns with its signature selection of Middle Eastern favourites and a welcoming atmosphere, make it an ideal spot late-night card games with friends. <i>8pm-2am; Set menus begin from Dh75; 800 101 101</i> Suhoor meets garden party at the stylish Dubai resort. Offering an elegant al fresco dining experience, The Ramadan Hikayat Garden proved to be a favourite of Arab celebrities over the years, with a live band performing regional folk classic, dervish dancers whizzing by tables, and set menu taking its cues from Levant, Iranian and Mediterranean cuisines. <i>9pm-3am; Dh200 minimum spend per person and Dh2,000 minimum spend for sofa seating; Jaddaf Waterfront; 04 556 8888</i> Located at the foot of the Burj Khalifa, the hotel’s outdoor venue, Armani/Pavilion, offers an extensive Mediterranean and Levantine a la carte menu catering to diverse tastes. Dishes range from lentil soups and pizzas to eggplant moussaka and mixed grills, while live stations serve shawarma, pasta and regional specialities like foul medames and manakish pastries. <i>10pm-1am; Dh295 per person; 04 888 3888</i> Overlooking Palm West Beach, the outdoor suhoor offers a charming ambience. An oud musician performs beloved Levantine folk songs while diners relax on couches or at tables, enjoying an a la carte menu of grills, pasta and pizza. <i>9pm-3am; Dh125 minimum spend; 04 426 2626</i> A heartier option, Ewan is one of the few upscale venues offering a full buffet as part of its suhoor service. The international spread features Middle Eastern, Indian and Mediterranean cuisines, along with dessert stations serving regional treats like the Ramadan staple, Umm Ali. <i>10.30pm-1am; Dh210; 04 428 7961</i> Launched this year, Al Simrah is hailed as the UAE’s largest Ramadan tent. Located in Sharjah’s entertainment district, Aljada, it exudes elegance with a modern design, walls adorned with Arabic calligraphy, and a diverse a la carte menu (iftar is a buffet service) featuring regional and international cuisine. The venue also offers a dedicated prayer area and complimentary valet parking. <i>From 9.30pm; Minimum spend Dh80 per person; 056 959 3222</i>