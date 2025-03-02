Armani Hotel Dubai will serve suhoor at its Armani/Pavilion outdoor site. Photo: Armani Hotel Dubai
Ramadan 2025: Suhoors to sample in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah

Featuring set menus and delightful ambiance, here are some worth checking out

Saeed Saeed
March 02, 2025