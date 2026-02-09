Impressive Ramadan tents across the UAE, from Asateer to Nara Desert Escape

Every year during the holy month, Ramadan tents add an element of festivity to iftar time. In addition to the wide variety of dishes served, here in the UAE, these purpose-built venues can be visual and architectural marvels.

This year, these are some of the striking tents to visit around the emirates.

Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Majlis by the Sea at Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental. Photo: Mandarin Oriental

Another UAE Ramadan staple, Majlis by the Sea moved to a new location last year. Set on the water’s edge within the grounds of the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, it offers views of the Abu Dhabi landmark itself alongside Qasr Al Watan and the Arabian shoreline.

The massive tent's iftar menu will feature pop-ups from the hotel's top restaurants, including live stations from Martabaan by Hemant Oberoi, Talea by Antonio Guida, Strawfire by Ross Shonhan, Lebanese Terrace and Hakkasan.

Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and priced at Dh365 per person; suhoor is served from 10pm until 2am featuring an a la carte menu with an average spend of Dh200 per person; Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi; 02 690 7220

Al Noor, Yas Plaza Hotels, Abu Dhabi

Al Noor at Yas Plaza Hotels. Photo: Yas Plaza Hotels

Set within the centre of Yas Plaza on Yas Island, Al Noor is an outdoor iftar dining experience designed for easy evenings and shared moments at sunset. It features live cooking stations, including everything from slow-cooked lamb ouzi to freshly prepared chicken shawarma, alongside a barbecue selection of grilled meats and seafood served straight from the flame. The buffet will feature a rotating mix of Arabic, Indian and international mains.

There will be live entertainment every evening to add to the atmosphere.

Iftar is served from sunset until late. Early bird prices are Dh145 for adults and Dh75 for children aged between six and 12 until February 25 – they will be priced Dh220 per adult and Dh110 per child after that; Yas Plaza Hotels, Yas Island; 02 656 2233

Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai

Asateer Tent at Atlantis, The Palm. Photo: Atlantis

One of the most famous iftar and suhoor destinations in the UAE, Asateer Tent is back, along with the garden by the terrace that was introduced last year. Set on a patch overlooking the Arabian Gulf and Palm Island, with a backdrop of Dubai’s stunning skyline, this expansive tent features a modern decor with unique traditional Arabian touches.

Up to 1,730 guests can dine each night with both indoor and outdoor dining options. Those looking for a bit of exclusivity can choose either the Royal Majlis or the VIP Majlis, which seat up to 20 or 14 guests, respectively.

Helmed by Atlantis Dubai's executive Arabic chef Ali El Bourji, the international buffet will feature a rotating theme each night for iftar, showcasing Arabic, Khaleeji, Persian and Turkish cuisine. For suhoor, visitors can expect live entertainment alongside a curated menu.

Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and priced at Dh295 per person on weekdays and Dh325 per person on weekends; suhoor is served from 10pm until 2.30am, with a minimum spend of Dh160 per person; Royal Majlis and VIP Majlis are charged separately; a smart casual dress code is enforced; Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai; 04 426 0800

One, by Nature at Nara Desert Escape, Dubai

One, by Nature at Nara Desert Escape. Photo: Sonara

The luxury desert destination has launched a Ramadan experience at its stunning camp, where guests can enjoy iftar under the desert skies, enjoy camel rides across the dunes, falcon displays at dusk, henna artistry and enjoy the serene sound of live oud.

On the menu for iftar are a selection of Middle Eastern and international dishes, including live food stations, regional clay pot specialities such as fish sayadieh, tajines, curries and slow-cooked spit-roast lamb.

Iftar is served from 5.30pm until 9pm and is priced at Dh490 for adults and Dh210 for children; Nara Desert Escape, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve; 050 336 7909

Al Diwan at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai

Al Diwan at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Photo: Jumeirah

Iftar and suhoor at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab's open-air setting are meant to be as memorable as visiting the Dubai landmark. With a menu designed by the property's three executive chefs – Solayman Hasan for the Arabic and Levantine selection, Saverio Sbaragli for the international and Mediterranean offerings and Tom Coll for pastries and desserts – the spread includes live cooking stations, as well as elevated traditional Ramadan dishes. Guests will be entertained by live music every evening.

Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and priced at Dh470 per person and Dh235 for children aged between four an 11; suhoor is available daily from 10pm until 2am and priced at Dh330 per person and Dh165 for children aged between four and 11; Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, Dubai; 04 301 7333

Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai

Amaseena at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

Designed as an open-air Arabian village, including traditional tents, earthy decor and plush seating, guests can enjoy iftar under the stars, as well as live henna and calligraphy during select evenings at Amaseena. The food includes regional and international dishes, as well as classic Ramadan juices and water.

Iftar is served from sunset until 9pm daily and is priced Dh329 per person and Dh159 for children aged between five and nine; suhoor is a la carte and available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10pm until 12.30am; The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, The Walk, JBR; 04 399 4000

Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai

Jumeirah Emirates Towers's Ramadan Majlis. Photo: Jumeirah

Set against the Museum of the Future and the Dubai skyline, this Ramadan Majlis at Jumeirah Emirates Towers focuses on a sustainably sourced spread of traditional flavours. Located outdoors on Level 1 of the property, enjoy regional specialities alongside global favourites for both iftar and suhoor, with the option to add shisha, Moroccan tea or Turkish coffee to complete your evening.

Iftar is served from sunset until 8.30pm and is priced Dh295 on weekends, Dh325 on weekdays and Dh160 for children aged between five and 11; suhoor is from 9.30pm until 2am; Jumeirah Emirates Towers; 04 319 8510