As Burj Al Arab turns 25, meet the people behind Dubai's first global landmark

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/travel/2024/08/07/burj-al-arab-hotel-review-dubai/" target="_blank">Burj Al Arab</a>'s many monikers include “the world’s most luxurious hotel” and simply “the Dubai Sail”. As it <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/2024/07/12/burj-al-arab-construction-history/" target="_blank">celebrates its 25th anniversary</a> on Sunday, it’s tempting to focus on the superlatives – the gold-plated interiors, the celebrity appearances and the stories of billionaires dining at its exclusive restaurants. But beyond the glossy surface, it is so much more than a monument to opulence. It’s a living, breathing ecosystem of people, history and stories – a place where grand gestures meet the normalities of real life. In the mid-1990s, when Dubai was still very much a small trading port with big ambitions, a bold idea emerged – to create an architectural symbol that would put the city on the map. Enter Burj Al Arab, a project so ambitious that it required engineers to build its foundation on an artificial island that would stand out against the urban backdrop. Imagined by renowned architect Tom Wright, the hotel’s design was inspired by the sail of a traditional dhow, with the initial idea sketched by Wright onto a restaurant napkin as he gazed out to the Arabian Gulf. The construction process of this mega project was a feat of human ingenuity – while many believed it was impossible, a team of experts from across the globe worked tirelessly to make the idea a reality. On December 1, 1999, the vision came to life. Standing 321 metres high, making it the world’s tallest hotel at the time, Burj Al Arab opened its doors. Twenty-five years later, the building has remained a landmark of the now heavily populated Dubai skyline. From the outside, it’s synonymous with luxury – the world’s most expensive cocktail (it’s Dh27,321, in case you were wondering), suites so vast they come with private butlers, menus printed in gold leaf and the kind of pillow selection that makes you question every other hotel you’ve stayed at. But behind the doors and the glossy exterior, it’s the hotel’s staff, some of whom have been there since those early days, who keep this property’s allure alive. The butlers, for instance, learn the preferences of visitors so well that they’ll have your morning coffee ready before you even ask. Or the chefs, who reportedly once created a custom menu for a guest’s pet falcon. It is they who keep the cogs of Burj Al Arab turning and ensure loyal clients return time and time again. For these people, the storied hotel is deeply personal, with many milestones, anniversaries and life experiences celebrated within its walls over the past quarter of a century. Take Chellappan “Balu” Balachandran, the aquarium life support manager, for instance. Balu joined the hotel in 1999, before it even opened, and is its longest-serving staff member. “Everything about Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is extraordinary,” he says. Having worked as part of the team that built the now-famous fountain in the main entrance, he joined the engineering team after the hotel opened. “Even after all these years, I still find myself in awe at the breathtaking architecture every morning as I cross the bridge to come to work.” Balu’s career progressed to the aquarium department, where his primary role today is to maintain the life support system, which was put in place to safeguard the water quality and the health of the resort’s marine life. “Remarkably, some of the fish introduced to the aquarium during its pre-opening days are still thriving today,” he says. “It’s incredibly fulfilling to be part of a team that prioritises the health of our ocean and its inhabitants. What I enjoy most about my role is the opportunity to work closely with marine life, ensuring their well-being while contributing to meaningful conservation initiatives.” Marine life has always been an essential part of Burj Al Arab’s ecosystem. Jumeirah’s turtle rehabilitation project was the first of its kind to rescue, treat and release sick or injured turtles back into the wild in the UAE. The project is run by the Aquarium Department, where the rehabilitation process starts with critical care at its facilities before the turtles are transferred to the rehabilitation lagoon at Jumeirah Al Naseem. Since its launch in 2004, the project has rescued thousands of turtles. It has even tagged 88 of those sent back into the wild, allowing the team to obverse their journeys. One of the turtles, named Dibba, travelled 8,300km to reach Thailand within nine months of its release. “Despite being a small team, we shoulder a tremendous responsibility by ensuring the well-being of marine life while responding to urgent aquarium engineering needs 24/7,” Balu adds. Then there are the chefs and culinary experts whose creativity is unparalleled. Chef Saverio Sbaragli, the brains behind the hotel’s 27th-floor fine-dining Michelin-starred restaurant <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/2022/09/01/al-muntaha-in-dubai-what-to-expect-at-the-michelin-starred-restaurant/" target="_blank">Al Muntaha</a>, recalls one of the most memorable moments of his tenure. “It was when I was asked to create a personalised menu based on a guest’s childhood memories,” shares Sbaragli. “We discussed his culinary memories and then transformed them into a series of dishes that took him back in time, with reinvented flavours.” For the chef, exceeding expectations is second nature, and he strives to add a personal touch to every dish he creates. “Our guests have very high expectations, so it is essential to innovate and exceed standards without ever losing sight of the identity and distinctive character of the cuisine.” Cristina Iancu, director of spa and retail, represents another pillar of the Burj Al Arab experience – wellness. Known for its personal approach to blending global luxury standards with Middle Eastern influences, the hotel's Talise Spa has become an institution. “Balancing the demands of discerning guests while upholding the spa’s reputation for excellence requires agility, diplomacy and unwavering dedication,” explains Iancu. Although new to the team (she joined last year), Iancu has quickly embraced the challenge of maintaining the spa’s status while ensuring once-in-a-lifetime experiences for guests. “When the opportunity presented itself, I felt thrilled and privileged to join this iconic property in an exciting leadership role. I have been confident from the very beginning that, together with the wonderful team, we will craft distinctive experiences.” For all its grandeur, Burj Al Arab doesn’t shy away from being delightfully over the top. This is, after all, the building that created a tennis court in the clouds for Roger Federer and Andre Agassi to play on the helipad, the exact location where Tiger Woods hit golf balls in 2004 to mark the start of the Dubai Desert Classic. It’s where celebrities enjoy a breakfast of caviar and gold-flaked eggs against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf, and it’s the hotel that earned a “seven-star” status from a glowing travel review, which eventually stuck despite there being <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/08/09/the-story-behind-why-dubais-burj-al-arab-isnt-really-a-seven-star-hotel/" target="_blank">no official rating system</a>. And yet, it’s the quieter moments that define its legacy. It’s the valet who treats your car like a priceless artefact, the housekeeping team that ensures every detail of your room is flawless, or the concierge who will move mountains to meet even the most obscure request. It’s these small stories – of loyalty, care and genuine human connection – that keep guests returning year after year and give the hotel that extra-special touch. It remains a symbol of Dubai’s ambition, resilience and ability to dream big. With plans to continue to set unprecedented standards of personalised luxury, it will undoubtedly remain a bucket list hotel for many high-end travellers around the world, but more than that, it stands as a testament to the people who make it extraordinary – the staff who ensure its sparkle never fades and who turn “impossible” into just another day at work.