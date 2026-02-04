Iftars to try in Abu Dhabi this Ramadan

From generous hotel buffets to set menus with a more contemporary, global focus, Abu Dhabi’s iftar offerings cover a wide range of tastes and budgets this Ramadan.

Whether planning a relaxed evening with family or a meal out with friends, these are some of the iftars to try across the capital during the holy month.

Abu Dhabi

Terra Mare (Dh299)

Terra Mare’s open-buffet highlights traditional and Turkish-inspired dishes, with a spread designed for sharing.

Guests can expect classics such as slow-cooked ouzi, an updated barbecue section and a dedicated Turkish doner station. The dessert selection leans into Ramadan favourites, including baklava, traditional Turkish delights and a playful Turkish ice cream station. Traditional Turkish ayran and unlimited soft drinks are included.

Throughout Ramadan, during Iftar hours; Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Coya Abu Dhabi (Dh249)

A four-course set iftar menu rooted in Peruvian flavours. The meal begins lightly with dates, home-made soup and freshly baked focaccia served with hummus. This is followed by seven Peruvian appetisers presented family-style, and includes avocado burrata tacos, stuffed padron peppers, grilled chicken baos and beef fillet with panca chilli.

For mains, diners can choose between Wagyu beef orzo risotto, grilled baby chicken with panca chilli or a plant-based mushroom rice. The experience ends on a sweet note with saffron pavlova layered with date cream, figs and passion fruit, paired with a scoop of mango ice cream. Beverages are priced a la carte.

Daily from sunset until 7.30pm; The Galleria Al Maryah Island

Ocean Basket (Dh299 for two)

A Mediterranean-inspired seafood feast made to share. Photo: Ocean Basket

While iftar will follow tradition to start, breaking fast with dates followed by a bowl of Ramadan-style harira, a strawberry and hazelnut salad and hibiscus iced tea, the main course at Ocean Basket switches things up.

Guests can tuck into seafood platters made to share, including Dover sole, Argentinian and Prince prawns, mussels and calamari, accompanied by golden fries and fragrant rice.

Platters are portioned for two (Dh299) or four (Dh499), and are ideal for big groups keen to share.

Served all day. Reem Mall

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi (Dh290)

A specially curated menu includes lobster tacos and black cod. Photo: Sushisamba

Global flavours come together at the helm of Sushisamba Abu Dhabi's executive chef, Obed Villegas. A dedicated iftar menu brings together Japanese, Brazilian and Peruvian influences with dishes such as sea bream ceviche with green chilli and panca oil, black cod with white miso and chimichurri rice and vegetable samba nigiri sushi and maki.

Diners can enjoy the multi-course feast, either seated in the striking interiors or from the waterfront terrace.

From sunset until late. Conrad, Etihad Towers

The Terrace on the Corniche (Dh295)

Cuisine from around the world will be served at The Terrace on the Corniche. Photo: St Regis Abu Dhabi

An Abu Dhabi favourite returns with a generous spread and a relaxed atmosphere. Guests break fast with medjool dates, nuts and dried fruit, before visiting food stations inspired by different global cuisines from Emirati to Indian and Moroccan.

A sip of Moroccan tea and Turkish coffee follows before guests finish the evening with a sweet treat from a traditional luqaimat live station. Guests can dine inside or al fresco on the elegant garden terrace.

Sunset until 11pm. St Regis Abu Dhabi