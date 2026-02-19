Ramadan 2026: Budget iftars under Dh100 in the UAE

While Ramadan is often associated with grand hotel buffets and elaborate spreads, some of the most appealing iftars are the simplest.

From casual neighbourhood restaurants to laid-back chains, these budget-friendly options across the UAE show that good food and a welcoming setting matter far more than scale or spectacle.

The Coffee Club

The Coffee Club has a three-course iftar set menu. Available after sunset throughout Ramadan, the menu includes traditional accompaniments such as dates, laban, Vimto and jallab.

Starters include lentil soup with warm Arabic bread, or chicken lemon and coriander soup infused with citrus, garlic and fresh herbs. For mains, diners can choose from grilled spiced chicken breast with saffron basmati rice, grilled tilapia finished with a grainy mustard glaze, or beef kofta and eggplant simmered in tomato sauce with melted mozzarella, all served with fattoush salad. An optional upgrade to pomegranate and date salad is available for an additional Dh7.

Dessert options include sticky date pudding with warm toffee sauce, or kunafa for an additional Dh7, followed by Turkish coffee or Moroccan mint tea.

Dh69 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; selected The Coffee Club outlets across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain

Sushi Art

Sushi Art is launching a range of Ramadan Bentos for iftar. Served with dates and edamame, the bentos are also suitable for sharing.

Options include the Chicken Lovers Bento, with miso or spicy miso soup, chicken gyoza, chicken katsu roll and chicken teriyaki with vegetable noodles; the Salmon Lovers Bento, featuring salmon aburi roll, salmon teriyaki sushi and salmon teriyaki with fried rice; a Mix Bento with sushi, crispy kani roll and chicken katsu; plus a Veggie Bento, offering vegetable gyoza, cucumber sesame roll and spicy glazed tofu with vegetable noodles.

From Dh59; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Sushi Art outlets across the UAE

Rosa’s Thai

Rosa’s Thai is marking Ramadan with an iftar set menu that features Thai classics. It includes a starter, main and dessert, served with two dates and a drink.

Starters range from Tom Yum or Tom Kha soup to papaya salad, spring rolls, chicken satay or popcorn shrimp, followed by mains such as pad Thai, green or red curry, cashew nut stir fry or Rosa’s fried rice. Desserts include banana fritters or mango sticky rice. The menu is available for dine-in and delivery throughout the holy month.

Dh85 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Dubai Hills Mall and JBR

Allo Beirut

Allo Beirut is offering a traditional Lebanese iftar set menu throughout Ramadan, featuring classic mezze and a rotating Ramadan daily dish. The menu includes dates, jallab juice and water, lentil soup, a mixed starter platter, fattoush and hummus, followed by a choice of main and desserts such as atayef ashta or halawet el jibn rolls.

For those on the move, the restaurant is also serving a Dh85 iftar box, offering a convenient way to break fast with familiar Lebanese flavours in a laid-back, street-food-inspired setting.

Dh85 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Allo Beirut outlets around the UAE

Mr Toad’s

Mr Toad’s is marking Ramadan with a laid-back iftar offering centred around comforting Middle Eastern dishes designed for sharing. Available throughout the month from iftar onwards, the set menu includes hot and cold mezze, a choice of main course and a traditional dessert, with a la carte options also available.

For suhoor, Mr Toad’s suhoor boxes offer a practical takeaway option, making it easy to stay fuelled until sunrise across all outlets.

Dh95 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Mr Toad’s outlets around Dubai

Black Tap Dubai Mall

Black Tap Dubai Mall is marking Ramadan with a laid-back iftar offering that features classic New York comfort food with sweeping views of the Dubai Fountain and Burj Khalifa. Available during iftar only, the set menu includes a choice of starter, main and drink, featuring dishes such as onion rings, fried mozzarella, the all American Burger, falafel burger or crispy chicken sandwich, alongside lemonades, iced tea or soft drinks.

For dessert, Black Tap is also serving Ramadan Mini Shakes, a trio of mini milkshakes inspired by its signature CrazyShakes, priced at Dh99 and available throughout Ramadan across all outlets.

Dh79 per person; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Dubai Mall; 04 330 5103

Al Nawab Restaurant

Al Nawab Restaurant, known for their extensive spreads and family-friendly atmosphere, is marking Ramadan with generous Pakistani-style iftar buffets across its Sharjah branches.

At the Mahatta branch, the Grand iftar buffet is priced at Dh89 for adults and Dh45 for children, while the Mujarrah outlet is offering a Royal iftar buffet at Dh65 for adults and Dh35 for children. Meanwhile, little ones under five dine for free at both.

Dh65 for adults, Dh35 for children at Mujjarah branch; Dh89 for adults, Dh45 for children at Mahatta branch; throughout Ramadan, from iftar onwards; Sharjah

Uptown Social

Uptown Social is marking Ramadan with a curated three-course iftar set menu designed for relaxed evenings with family and friends. It comes with a complimentary bottle of still water and a hibiscus iced tea for each guest, while dates and dried apricots are served at the table in keeping with Ramadan traditions. Expect cosy yet contemporary interiors and sociable atmosphere.

Dh99 per person; sunset to 9pm; Jumeirah Lakes Towers; Dubai; 050 272 5729

Oventine

Making its debut this Ramadan, Oventine is bringing a modern take on wraps and flatbreads with a series of delivery-only iftar combos. Designed as complete meals, the Iftar Wrap Combo (Dh65) includes premium dates, lentil soup, avocado fattoush, a signature wrap, a jallab or fresh juice drink and dessert, while the Iftar Flatty Combo (Dh70) offers the same accompaniments paired with Oventine’s signature flatbread.

Dh65 to Dh70 per person; throughout Ramadan; delivery via Deliveroo and Talabat

Rodeo Drive Ibn Battuta Gate

Rodeo Drive at Ibn Battuta Gate is offering a relaxed iftar that blends Ramadan traditions with all-American flavours in a casual, sociable setting. Available from 6pm, the menu features starters such as salad and avocado hummus, followed by mains including shrimp kibbeh, Cajun kebabs and lamb chops, with sides such as jambalaya rice, mac and cheese and grilled vegetables. Desserts include Umm Ali and pistachio tres leches, with mocktails, tea and coffee served throughout.

Dh95 per person; throughout Ramadan, from 6pm to 4am; Dubai