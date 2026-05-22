Adia's focus on evolution places Abu Dhabi fund on path of growth

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (Adia) continues to evolve, identifying new investment opportunities across asset classes and geographies, as one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds marks its 50th year.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of the fund and said its achievements support “sustainable economic prosperity and safeguard decades of comprehensive development for present and future generations”.

Adia started with a small team in 1976 and invested primarily in equities and bonds, but has since evolved into a globally diversified investment institution, pursuing its mission to secure the long-term prosperity of the emirate, the fund said in a statement on Friday.

“Adia is one of the sovereign entities that has contributed to building Abu Dhabi’s long-term financial resilience, focusing on preserving value in a way that strengthens the UAE’s ability to pursue development with confidence and stability,” Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser and chairman of Adia’s board of directors, said in a post on X.

Adia, which does not disclose its assets, is one of the primary institutions that invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government. It is the largest sovereign wealth fund in the Gulf, with assets of about $1.1 trillion, according to consultancy Global SWF.

The authority makes direct and indirect investments across asset classes including equities, fixed income, infrastructure, private equity and property across continents. The fund has weathered economic crises over the decades and has honed in-house investment strategies, as well as building global partnerships to expand its portfolio of investments across asset classes.

Investment evolution

As part of its evolution as a long-term investor with broad investment horizons, Adia has shifted from laying foundational capabilities to refining and implementing data-driven investment decisions to fuel returns even through economic headwinds and geopolitical turbulence.

“Against a backdrop of constant change, Adia has demonstrated its ability to identify and prudently respond to important new developments in the investing landscape,” the fund said on Friday. “Prominent examples include early moves into new asset classes, such as its first investments in hedge funds in 1986, private equity in 1989 and infrastructure in 2007.”

Adia said the introduction of a formal asset allocation process in 1993 represented a “key innovation and was a major driver of performance over the following decades”.

The 50th anniversary is a “milestone in emirate’s economic transformation journey in managing long term investments in line with advanced institutional standards”, Sheikh Khaled said in a post on X.

Organisational transformation

In recent years, Adia has undergone an organisation-wide transformation that has increased its flexibility to target and capture investment opportunities, within and across traditional asset class boundaries.

The sovereign fund said it embraced “quantitative and systematic techniques, enabled by new technologies, across the organisation".

In 2020, Adia established a quantitative research and development unit that has been pivotal in the asset allocation process, as well as in developing and implementing investment strategies.

The fund said a move to set up the core portfolio department in 2021 to manage its passive public equity and fixed income exposures had also helped it to meet the liquidity and funding requirements of the total portfolio.

“The investing landscape in which we operate is both highly complex and inherently unpredictable, and the only certainty it provides is change,” said Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, managing director of Adia. “Against this backdrop, Adia has prioritised scientific thinking, continuous learning and problem-solving as core skill sets."

Adia regards research and development as vital to this process, providing a structured approach to generate new insights and “evolve our capabilities”, Sheikh Hamed said. “By embedding this discipline as an organisational priority, we are positioning Adia to adapt to a rapidly changing world."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and chairman of Adia’s board of directors; and Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, managing director of Adia, attend an Adia board meeting. Photo: Abu Dhabi Government Media Office Info

Future plans

Senior leaders including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled on Tuesday reviewed Adia’s 2025 performance and the first quarter of 2026 performance.

The meeting, led by Sheikh Tahnoon, covered topics including regional developments and their effect on the global economy and financial markets; Adia’s future strategy; performance projections; and AI capability enhancements.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Hamed, Ahmad Al Mazrouei, Jassem Al Zaabi, Khalil Foulathi, Hamad Al Suwaidi and board rapporteur Musabah Al Mazrouei.

The board expressed confidence in Adia’s continued success, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said.