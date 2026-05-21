Abu Dhabi leaders review Adia's progress as it marks 50th year

Senior Abu Dhabi leaders have reviewed the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority 2025 performance as the wealth fund prepares to mark 50 years of operations this year.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, were present as Adia held its first meeting of 2026.

It was chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Adia’s board of directors.

“We take pride in the authority’s enduring legacy and in the contribution of the founding generation and all national talent who continued its journey, building a leading institution that has supported the UAE economy and strengthened the country’s global presence for five decades,” said Sheikh Tahnoon.

The board reviewed performance for the year 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, covering a range of major topics, including regional developments and their impact on the global economy and financial markets, Adia’s future strategy; performance projections, AI capability enhancements and other agenda items.

The board expressed its confidence in Adia’s continued success on its 50th anniversary this year, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed, Managing Director of Adia; Ahmad Mubarak bin Nawi AlMazrouei, Jassem Al Zaabi, Khalil Foulathi, Hamad Al Suwaidi and Musabah Al Mazrouei, the Board Rapporteur.