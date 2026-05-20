- Pakistan condemns attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia during UN briefing
- Explosions heard in Iran's Qeshm island, cause unknown, news agency says
- Iranian army warns of 'new fronts' if US launches further attacks
- UAE says drone strike on Barakah plant launched from Iraqi territory
- Roles in Iran war mediation confusing, says Dr Gargash
- Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon passes 3,000
- Qatari PM and Saudi Foreign Minister discuss ceasefire
- US and Israel planned to install Ahmadinejad as Iran post-war leader, New York Times reports
Updated: May 20, 2026, 6:07 AM