Pakistan condemns attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia during UN briefing

Explosions heard in Iran's Qeshm island, cause unknown, news agency says

Iranian army warns of 'new fronts' if US launches further attacks

UAE says drone strike on Barakah plant launched from Iraqi territory

Roles in Iran war mediation confusing, says Dr Gargash

Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon passes 3,000

Qatari PM and Saudi Foreign Minister discuss ceasefire