  • Pakistan condemns attacks on the UAE and Saudi Arabia during UN briefing
  • Explosions heard in Iran's Qeshm island, cause unknown, news agency says
  • Iranian army warns of 'new fronts' if US launches further attacks
  • UAE says drone strike on Barakah plant launched from Iraqi territory
  • Roles in Iran war mediation confusing, says Dr Gargash
  • Death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon passes 3,000
  • Qatari PM and Saudi Foreign Minister discuss ceasefire
  • US and Israel planned to install Ahmadinejad as Iran post-war leader, New York Times reports
Updated: May 20, 2026, 6:07 AM