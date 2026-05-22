Saudi Arabia 'fully prepared' to protect Hajj pilgrims amid global virus concerns

Saudi health authorities have stressed systems are in place to protect Hajj pilgrims, with about 1.5 million expected to take part next week amid global concerns over virus outbreaks in Africa and Europe.

Worshippers have travelled to Makkah for Hajj, which begins on May 25. Many pilgrims who arrived in Saudi Arabia already have visited sites including the Grand Mosque and Jabal Al Nour, which includes Al Hira Cave, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have received his first revelation of the Quran.

They have also travelled between the hills of Safa and Marwa – a ritual that is part of the Umrah pilgrimage, which can be performed all year round, except during the official start of Hajj season.

Security measures have been strengthened at airports and other areas pilgrims are to pass through, after the World Health Organisation declared the Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo to be a public health emergency of international concern. The emergence of the hantavirus also sparked fears around the world.

Saudi Arabia's Public Health Authority said the kingdom's epidemiological surveillance system is "fully prepared to safeguard citizens, residents and pilgrims", the Saudi Press Agency reported.

"Precautionary measures have been tightened for travellers arriving from neighbouring nations, including Uganda, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania and the Republic of the Congo," it added.

Iranian pilgrims are among those who have travelled to the kingdom, amid escalating tension in the region caused by Iranian attacks on Gulf states including Saudi Arabia. The kingdom faced drone attacks last weekend that it said were launched from Iraqi territory.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have also taken steps to help pilgrims facing the summer heat, including establishing shaded routes. There are also at least 34 medical units near holy sites to help maintain the safety of pilgrims.

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam. All Muslims who are able to do so are required to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lives.