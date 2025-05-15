Qasr Al Watan: Inside Abu Dhabi's Presidential Palace hosting Donald Trump

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/"><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/qatars-al-udeid-air-base-nerve-centre-of-us-combat-operations/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/14/qatars-al-udeid-air-base-nerve-centre-of-us-combat-operations/">Donald Trump</a> is to receive a royal welcome at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi on Thursday as he embarks on the final leg of a milestone <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/saudi-crown-prince-welcomes-donald-trump-to-kingdom-as-he-begins-historic-gulf-tour/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/13/saudi-crown-prince-welcomes-donald-trump-to-kingdom-as-he-begins-historic-gulf-tour/">Gulf tour</a>. Mr Trump will be the guest of honour at a dinner hosted by President Sheikh Mohamed at the palace of the nation in another high-profile engagement during a busy itinerary that has taken in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and will conclude in the Emirates. During Mr Trump's visit to the region - his biggest overseas trip since returning to the White House - US ties with the region have been strengthened, with important steps made towards bolstering peace and stability, and big-money deals being struck. Qasr Al Watan is only one part of the sprawling Presidential Palace compound in Ras Al Akhdar that was handed over by contractors in 2015 and finished in 2017. The palace houses the formal offices of the President, the Vice President and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. Parts of the spectacular building were opened to the public in 2019, giving citizens and residents a glimpse into the famous halls in which many world leaders have set foot. The lavish grounds feature a labyrinth of white domes, ornate buildings and gardens. The crown jewel is the Great Hall, the architectural heart of Qasr Al Watan. It measures 100 metres by 100 metres and its huge 37m diameter dome is even larger than the main dome of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. The hall’s broader architectural style has flickers of Mughal-era design but also incorporates classic local motifs such as the arch, dome and ornate tile-work. At each corner of the Great Hall stands a mirrored cubes. The vast palace also features a room dedicated to displaying presidential gifts given to the UAE by countries across the globe. Carpets from Turkmenistan, an ornate sword and shield from Kazakhstan, armour from Japan and a beautiful khanjar from Oman all bring colour to the dry world of diplomacy. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/15/al-barza-majlis-abu-dhabi-qasr-al-watan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2025/05/15/al-barza-majlis-abu-dhabi-qasr-al-watan/">Al Barza majlis</a> is another glittering centrepiece of the palace. The Emirati majlis is a place of gathering and council that can hold up to 300 guests and is decorated with impressive chandeliers and golden finishes. A fully prepared banquet hall serves as a celebration of Emirati hospitality. Plates are hand-painted, the food reflects the country where the host comes from, while tables at the front are half empty so guests do not turn their backs on the hosts. A popular meal served at these functions is quzi – an entire lamb sitting on a bed of rice. Visitors can also explore a huge public library with a collection spanning at least 40,000 books in both Arabic and English. People can access this free of charge when they join the emirate's library service. Qasr Al Watan has hosted a number of global leaders during state visits to the Emirates. World renowned guests include Chinese President Xi Jinping, the late Pope Francis during his milestone tour of the UAE in 2019, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. It also regularly stages meetings of the UAE Cabinet and other government gatherings and official ceremonies throughout the year.