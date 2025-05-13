Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. AFP
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets US President Donald Trump upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. AFP

News

US

Saudi Crown Prince welcomes Donald Trump to kingdom as he begins 'historic' Gulf tour

US President's first official state visit of his second term in office is expected to focus on economic deals

Vanessa Ghanem
Vanessa Ghanem

May 13, 2025