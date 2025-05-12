Israeli-American Edan Alexander, who was abducted and brought to Gaza on October 7, 2023. AP
Hamas releases US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

21-year-old was handed over to the Red Cross

Amr Mostafa
May 12, 2025