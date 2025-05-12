Hamas releases US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Hamas</a> on Monday released US-Israeli Edan Alexander, believed to be the last surviving US hostage held by the militant Palestinian group in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a>. Hamas handed over Mr Alexander to International Committee of the Red Cross in Khan Younis in southern Gaza to be taken to Israel. “The Ezzedine Al Qassam Brigades [the armed wing of Hamas] released the captured Israeli soldier, Edan Alexander, a US citizen, a short while ago. This release followed contacts with the US administration, as part of the efforts being made by mediators to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip,” Hamas said. The group said it is ready to immediately begin negotiations on a lasting ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops, ending the blockade, the exchange of prisoners and the reconstruction of Gaza. The Israeli army confirmed that Mr Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross. "One hostage was transferred to them, and they are on their way toward IDF forces in the Gaza Strip," it said. Mr Alexander, 21, was born and raised in New Jersey and was serving in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israeli</a> army when he was captured by Hamas during its attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 that started the war. Hamas on Sunday announced its intention to release Mr Alexander, with US President Donald Trump set to arrive in the Middle East on Tuesday in the first official foreign trip of his second term. Mr Trump on Sunday called the planned release “a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators – Qatar and Egypt – to put an end to this very brutal war and return all living hostages and remains to their loved ones”. “Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration,” Mr Trump said on social media. Of the 251 hostages seized during the 2023 attack on Israel, 58 are still held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead. Israeli Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/netanyahu-dragging-us-into-middle-east-disaster-says-iranian-foreign-minister/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/06/netanyahu-dragging-us-into-middle-east-disaster-says-iranian-foreign-minister/">Benjamin Netanyahu</a> said on Monday that the release of Mr Alexander would not lead to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip or the release of Palestinian prisoners. Negotiations for a possible deal to secure the release of all hostages in Gaza would continue “under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting”, Mr Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office. “Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan,” Mr Netanyahu said. The promise of Mr Alexander's release had been achieved through “military pressure” in the Gaza Strip, Mr Netanyahu said. “We are in the midst of critical days in which Hamas has been presented with a deal that would enable the release of our hostages,” he added. Israel ended a two-month <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/qatar-and-egypt-say-gaza-war-mediation-efforts-continuing-despite-escalation/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/07/qatar-and-egypt-say-gaza-war-mediation-efforts-continuing-despite-escalation/">ceasefire</a> on March 18, launching a major offensive in Gaza and ramping up its bombardment of the territory. It has also cut off all aid to Gaza, saying it would pressure Hamas to release the remaining hostages. The Health Ministry in Gaza said on Monday that at least 2,749 people have been killed since Israel resumed its campaign, bringing the overall death toll since the war broke out to 52,862. Hamas's initial attack on Israel killed 1,200 people. Hamas has continued to insist on a deal that ends the war and on April 18 rejected an Israeli proposal for a 45-day truce and hostage-prisoner exchange. In a statement on Sunday, the group said it was willing to “immediately begin intensive negotiations” that could lead to an agreement to end the war and would see Gaza under a technocratic and independent administration. Ahead of Mr Alexander's release, Mr Netanyahu said on Monday that he would send mediators to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/qatar/">Qatar</a> on Tuesday to discuss the release of hostages held in Gaza. Following a meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff and ambassador Mike Huckabee, "the Prime Minister instructed to send a negotiation delegation to Doha tomorrow", his office said in a statement.