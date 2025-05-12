Netanyahu faces wrath of hostage families as Trump secures release of US captive Edan Alexander

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a> deal with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a> to free American-Israeli hostage <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/edan-alexander-freed-hostage-hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/edan-alexander-freed-hostage-hamas/">Edan Alexander</a> has prompted heavy criticism of Israel's Prime Minister <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/benjamin-netanyahu/">Benjamin Netanyahu</a>, with opponents accusing him of abandoning the remaining captives in Gaza and undermining his country's relationship with the Trump administration. The direct negotiations between the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/">US</a>, Israel's closest ally, and its sworn enemy, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas/">Hamas</a>, have sparked anger over Mr Netanyahu's insistence on prolonging the war in Gaza. Hostage families are also concerned that captives without a US passport are now at a disadvantage. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said the release of Mr Alexander was “welcome and exciting” but that it must “lead to a broad hostage deal”. “The reports of direct contacts between Hamas and the US are a disgraceful diplomatic failure by the Israeli government and its leader,” he added. “The kidnapped are ours, and the responsibility for their return lies with the government.” Members of a forum representing most of Israel’s hostage families slammed the Prime Minister at a press conference in Tel Aviv. One mother said in words addressed to her captive son: “We are doing everything for your return, even though Netanyahu has abandoned you.” She then addressed Mr Trump, saying: “All of the Israeli people are behind you. End this war. Bring them all home.” Mr Lapid’s comments echo fears by many hostage families that the fate of the remaining captives, none of whom have US passports, will be abandoned to Mr Netanyahu if Mr Trump loses interest in the issue. Yehuda Cohen, the father of Israeli soldier Nimrod Cohen, one of those being held captive in Gaza, said: “The state sent our son, like Edan Alexander, to defend its borders. Nimrod is a proud Israeli patriot. Never thought to seek a foreign passport. Tonight we got a resounding slap in the face from the government abandoning hostages.” Critics say Mr Netanyahu is prolonging the war to ensure his own political survival, torching Israel's legitimacy and most important alliances in the process. Allies appear to be growing ever more uneasy about the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/08/gazas-children-face-rising-deaths-malnutrition-and-birth-defects-amid-israeli-siege/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/08/gazas-children-face-rising-deaths-malnutrition-and-birth-defects-amid-israeli-siege/">humanitarian situation in Gaza</a> and disillusioned with the ultra-nationalist coalition’s war strategy. The hostage news came amid hints of a growing Israeli rift with the US. Mr Trump announced a deal with Yemen’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/israel-launches-strikes-on-hodeidah-port-in-yemen-houthi-ministry-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/05/12/israel-launches-strikes-on-hodeidah-port-in-yemen-houthi-ministry-says/">Houthis</a> that left out Israel, despite the group continuing to target Israeli territory. The US President is also not due to pay a visit to Israel during his high-profile <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/">Middle East tour</a>, which is set to begin on Tuesday. Mr Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying his government is committed to “achieving all war goals” and that “negotiations will take place under fire”. On Monday it then said the hostage release was down to “the aggressive policy we led with the backing of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/trump-returns-to-a-changed-gulf-how-the-region-has-evolved-since-2017/">President Trump</a>, and thanks to the military pressure of IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip”. It added that "Israel did not commit to any ceasefire or to the release of terrorists". CNN reported that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/edan-alexander-freed-hostage-hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/11/edan-alexander-freed-hostage-hamas/">Mr Alexander</a>’s release would lead to “immediate peace deal negotiations”, citing a source. US officials have vowed they will continue to fight to release the remaining hostages. On a commercial flight to Israel, US hostage envoy Adam Boehler took to the PA system to tell fellow passengers that “we’re going after every single hostage”, to applause. “This is the start […] the bond of Israel and the bond of the [US] has never been stronger,” he added.