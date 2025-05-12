Crowds holding portraits of hostages gathered in Tel Aviv in anticipation of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander's release on Monday. AFP
Netanyahu faces wrath of hostage families as Trump secures release of US captive Edan Alexander

PM accused of leaving Israel isolated and abandoning hostages as he expands Gaza campaign

Thomas Helm
Jerusalem

May 12, 2025