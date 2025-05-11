Hamas says it will release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander

Hamas has announced its intentions to release US-Israeli <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/?arena_mid=J3fsjnmKlVRb6zl3Lk3b" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/?arena_mid=J3fsjnmKlVRb6zl3Lk3b">hostage Edan Alexander</a>, the last known living US hostage being held in Gaza, according to statements from the militant group. Mr Alexander has held by <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/">Hamas since the attacks on southern Israel on October 7</a>, 2023. "The release of Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds dual US citizenship, will be part of the efforts being made to achieve a ceasefire, open the crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach our people in the Gaza Strip. The movement affirms its readiness to do so," said a statement by Hamas leading negotiator Khalid Al Hayya. Hamas's statement indicated that the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/14/us-proposes-bridge-plan-to-extend-gaza-ceasefire-but-accuses-hamas-of-making-impractical-demands/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/14/us-proposes-bridge-plan-to-extend-gaza-ceasefire-but-accuses-hamas-of-making-impractical-demands/">release of Mr Alexander</a> will be a show of good faith that it is ready to immediately start intensive negotiations, and exert serious efforts to reach a final agreement to end the war. A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office confirmed part of the initial reports. "The United States has informed Israel that this move is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of the hostages under the original [US envoy Steve] Witkoff outline – which Israel has already accepted," the statement read. "Israel is preparing for the possibility that this move will materialise." Social media posts from mediators in Qatar and Egypt welcomed the announcement from Hamas. Israel's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-administration-working-on-a-responsible-plan-for-gaza-aid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/09/trump-administration-working-on-a-responsible-plan-for-gaza-aid/">punishing campaign in Gaza</a> – which followed the October 2023 attacks by Hamas-led fighters, resulting in the deaths of about 1,200 people and the capture of 240 hostages – has killed more than 52,800 Palestinians in Gaza and injured about 119,554.