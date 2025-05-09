Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments during a regular press briefing at the White House. Reuters
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made the comments during a regular press briefing at the White House. Reuters

News

US

Trump administration working on a 'responsible' plan for Gaza aid

White House press secretary rejects characterisation of new approach as 'militarising' distribution of aid

Jihan Abdalla
Jihan Abdalla

May 09, 2025