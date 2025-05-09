Trump administration working on a 'responsible' plan for Gaza aid

President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s administration is actively working on a “responsible” plan to ensure aid can enter <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/03/27/live-israel-gaza-war-hamas/">Gaza</a> without it ending up “in the hands of terrorists”, the White House said on Friday. Israel, which has blocked the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/un-food-stocks-run-out-in-gaza-amid-israeli-aid-blockade/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/26/un-food-stocks-run-out-in-gaza-amid-israeli-aid-blockade/">entry of all food and aid</a> into Gaza since a ceasefire with Hamas collapsed two months ago, has accused militant groups of stealing assistance meant for civilians. “This is something the administration is actively working and when we have a policy to announce on this definitively, we can certainly let you know,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in response to a question from<i> The National.</i> Washington's ambassador to Israel, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/senate-confirms-mike-huckabee-as-next-us-ambassador-to-israel/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/04/09/senate-confirms-mike-huckabee-as-next-us-ambassador-to-israel/">Mike Huckabee</a>, said Israel would not be involved in food distribution under the new plan. Speaking during a briefing in Jerusalem, Mr Huckabee said the scheme is not dependent on the establishment of a ceasefire in the 19-month-old war. Mr Huckabee's comments came a day after the US State Department announced that<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/new-foundation-will-lead-aid-distribution-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/05/08/new-foundation-will-lead-aid-distribution-in-gaza-us-state-department-says/"> a new foundation</a> would be launched to deliver desperately needed food aid into Gaza. The coastal enclave's 2.3 million Palestinian residents, most of whom have been displaced several times, are facing widespread hunger, with Israel accused of using starvation as a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/icj-israel-gaza/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2025/04/28/icj-israel-gaza/">weapon of war</a>. More than 52,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, which began after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel that left about 1,200 people dead and scores taken hostage. Much of the coastal enclave has been reduced to rubble. Under the new US-led initiative, called the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, four distribution centres would be charged with delivering essentials to serve up to 300,000 people, according to reports. But the initiative, which envisions delivering aid under the watch of US private contractors and would rely on facial recognition, has been met with criticism. It is a departure from the humanitarian approach to the delivery of aid to civilians under international law, and it would sideline the UN and other aid organisations that have been working on the ground in Gaza for decades. Ms Leavitt said she “rejects” the characterisation that the approach “militarises” the distribution of aid.