ICJ hears Israel using starvation as weapon in Gaza crisis

A Palestinian diplomat has told the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un/">United Nations</a>’ top court that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/">Israel</a> is killing and displacing civilians and attacking aid workers in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/">Gaza</a> in a “man-made catastrophe of unprecedented proportions”. Ammar Hijazi was speaking on Monday at a hearing at the International Court of Justice into Israel’s legal obligations to enable aid in the occupied territories. Mr Hijazi said that Israel was blocking humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza as a “weapon of war”. “Starvation is here,” the ambassador to The Hague said. “All UN-supported bakeries in Gaza have been forced to shut their doors. Nine of every 10 Palestinians have no access to safe drinking water. “Storage facilities of the UN and other international agencies are empty.” The ICJ is holding a week of hearings before delivering a non-binding “advisory opinion”. The court will probably take months to rule. Experts say the decision, though not legally binding, could profoundly impact international jurisprudence, international aid to Israel and public opinion. The court believes it carries “great legal weight and moral authority”. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called the hearings part of a “systematic persecution and delegitimisation” of his country. Speaking in Jerusalem as the hearings began in The Hague, Mr Saar said the court was “becoming completely politicised”. He called the proceeding “shameful”. Dozens of countries and organisations will address the 15-judge panel in a marathon set of hearings. Judges will consider Israel's legal obligations towards the UN and its agencies, international organisations or third-party states to “ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population”. Israel denies deliberately attacking civilians and aid staff and is not participating in the hearings, but its ally the US will take part on Wednesday. Israel strictly controls all inflows of international aid vital for the 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. The hearings open as the humanitarian aid system in Gaza is nearing collapse. Israel has blocked the entry of food, fuel, medicine and other humanitarian supplies since March 2. It renewed its bombardment on March 18, breaking a ceasefire, and seized large parts of the territory, saying it aims to push Hamas to release more hostages. Despite the increased Israeli pressure, ceasefire efforts remain deadlocked. The World Food Programme said last week its food stocks in the Gaza Strip have run out under Israel’s nearly eight-week-old blockade, ending a main source of sustenance for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the territory. Many families are struggling to feed their children. The UN estimates 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced since the two-month ceasefire ended in mid-March. The UN has asked the ICJ to rule “with the utmost urgency” on the case but it will probably take several months to reach its opinion.