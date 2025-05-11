An Iranian newspaper shows a picture of US President Donald Trump and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff. Reuters
US Democrat Jared Moskowitz says 'now is not the time’ to appease Iran

Talks in Oman conclude but debate on Tehran's nuclear capacity continues in run-up to Trump’s Gulf visit

Cody Combs
Washington

May 11, 2025