Qatar and Egypt say Gaza war mediation efforts continue despite escalation

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday said their efforts to mediate in the Gaza war were continuing, and the two countries are working closely with the US to end the humanitarian crisis in the enclave.

“Mediation efforts in the Gaza Strip remain ongoing, consistent, and grounded in a unified vision aimed at ending the unprecedented humanitarian crisis,” the countries said in a joint statement.

Delegations from the US, Egypt and Qatar have since March been trying without success to mediate a new truce but neither Israel nor Hamas have shown any willingness to soften their conditions.

“The two countries emphasise that attempts to sow discord among brotherly nations – whether through the casting of doubt, distortion, or media escalation – will not succeed,” Qatar and Egypt said.

Since March, Israel has prevented any food, water, shelter or medical supplies from being delivered into the Palestinian territory, where the UN says most of the population is reliant on humanitarian aid to survive.

Doha and Cairo said they were closely co-ordinating with Washington “to reach an agreement that will bring an end to the humanitarian tragedy and ensure the protection of civilians”.

The statement comes days after Israel announced it was expanding its war operations in Gaza. Sources told The National on Monday that Israel is planning to push the entire population of Gaza to a “safe zone” in the south of the enclave where it will distribute so little humanitarian aid that many Palestinians might opt to leave the territory.

Hamas on Tuesday dismissed as pointless ceasefire talks with Israel, accusing it of waging a “hunger war” on Gaza as famine looms and amid the new plans. “There is no sense in engaging in talks or considering new ceasefire proposals as long as the hunger war and extermination war continue in the Gaza Strip,” senior Hamas official Basem Naim told AFP.

While Israel's new war plans have not been officially announced, they are believed to include a wider ground operation and an indefinite “conquest” of Gaza. Hamas issued a warning that the new military plans would endanger the lives of Israeli hostages held by the Palestinian group.

Several foreign governments expressed concern over Israel's latest moves. The plan is being boycotted by the UN and other international NGOs who say they will not be complicit in military action.

As Gaza’s humanitarian conditions worsen and threats of a renewed offensive loom, residents remain trapped between defiance and desperation, clinging to what little remains of their homes, while preparing for the worst.

