Palestinians collect donated food from a distribution centre in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Tuesday as stocks run low amid an Israeli blockade on aid. AP
Gaza truce talks stumble after Israeli negotiators insist Hamas surrenders weapons first

Israel is also demanding the right to take military action whenever it identifies a threat

Hamza Hendawi
Cairo

April 29, 2025