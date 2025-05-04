Israel calls up 'tens of thousands' of reservists for wider Gaza offensive

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel's military said on Sunday it was calling up tens of thousands of reservists to prepare for a wider operation in Gaza.

The orders are being issued this week to “enhance and expand” Israel's offensive in the strip, said Israeli army chief Maj Gen Eyal Zamir. He said Israel would be “increasing the pressure” with the goal of returning hostages and defeating Hamas.

“We will operate in additional areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below the ground,” he said. It was not clear when or where the reservists would be engaged.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his security cabinet late on Sunday to discuss “the next stage” of the fighting in Gaza. Hours earlier, Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have launched attacks on Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians, landed a missile near Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel has resumed attacks on Gaza since mid-March, seizing large areas of territory despite a ceasefire agreed in January with the help of the US, Qatar and Egypt. Negotiations on a further truce remain continuing.

This is a developing story

