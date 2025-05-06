Israel's military is believed to be planning a wider offensive in Gaza after calling up thousands of reservists. Reuters
Israel's military is believed to be planning a wider offensive in Gaza after calling up thousands of reservists. Reuters

News

MENA

Despair around world at Israel's plans for Gaza 'conquest'

Palestinians determined not to relocate again as UN condemns Israeli aid plan

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

May 06, 2025