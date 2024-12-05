At least 45 killed in 'massacre' in Al Mawasi as Israeli air strikes continue in Gaza

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest from </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/at-least-200-killed-in-48-hours-as-israel-continues-brutal-attacks-on-gaza/" target="_blank">Israeli air strikes</a> and shelling killed at least 45 Palestinians across <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/12/05/unequivocal-evidence-israel-is-committing-genocide-in-gaza-says-amnesty-international/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on Wednesday evening, local authorities said, including 20 civilians killed in a “massacre” in the safe zone of<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/at-least-40-people-killed-in-overnight-israeli-air-strike-on-al-mawasi-safe-zone/" target="_blank"> Al Mawasi. </a> About 25 people were killed in Israeli strikes on three homes in Gaza city's Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood, the official Wafa news agency reported, just hours before Israeli strikes and gunfire targeted Al Mawasi. At least 20 people were killed in the attack, many of whom were burnt beyond recognition, according to Wafa, which said the air strikes targeted food stores and displaced people gathered in the area. Al Mawasi, a narrow strip of coastal land near the southern city of Khan Younis, has been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/10/al-mawasi-attack-felt-like-earthquake-says-survivor/" target="_blank">repeatedly attacked</a> by Israeli troops despite its designation as a “safe zone”. Thousands of people fled to the area amid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/24/gaza-city-shujaiya-israel/" target="_blank">Israeli eviction orders </a>elsewhere in the enclave. Air strikes and shelling were also reported on Jabalia, Rafah and Al Bureij refugee camps, with at least 76 people killed in Wednesday's attacks across the enclave. More than 44,500 Palestinians have now died in 14 months of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/cook-who-provided-warm-meals-to-hungry-gazans-killed-in-an-israeli-air-strike/" target="_blank">endless Israeli air strikes</a> and ground raids on Gaza, according to the Health Ministry. The latest attacks came as the Israeli army said the body of an <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/01/netanyahu-dubbed-mr-death-after-more-hostages-found-dead-in-gaza/" target="_blank">Israeli hostage</a> was recovered from <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/04/patients-and-medics-trapped-by-five-day-israeli-siege-on-gazas-kamal-adwan-hospital/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> on Wednesday, almost a year after <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/12/03/fatah-and-hamas-close-to-agreement-on-technocrat-committee-to-run-postwar-gaza/" target="_blank">Hamas</a> claimed he was killed in an Israeli air strike. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/mena/palestine-israel/2024/01/15/noa-argamani-hamas-hostage-video/" target="_blank">Itay Svirsky</a> was found during a army and Shin Bet operation, army spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said. He said details of the recovery mission “cannot be expanded upon”. Mr Svirsky's death was announced in January, days after Hamas released video footage of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/19/hezbollah-israel-tel-aviv/" target="_blank">Tel Aviv</a> resident alongside hostages Yossi Sharabi and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/24/israeli-former-hostage-says-she-was-hurt-by-military-strike-not-hamas/" target="_blank">Noa Argamani.</a> In the video, Ms Argamani said both men were killed in Israeli air strikes. The army said Hamas guards likely killed Mr Svirsky, while Mr Sharabi was believed to have been “inadvertently” killed by Israeli bombardment. He was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7 last year during a Hamas attack which killed about 1,200 people and caused the current war in Gaza. About 250 people were taken hostage, with about 100 still held in captivity. “Returning Itay's body for proper burial in Israel provides crucial closure for his family,” The Hostages Families Forum said on Wednesday night. “However, families are still waiting for their loved ones after 425 days in captivity. “Many hostages remain alive but in grave danger … others must be returned for dignified burial. The time has come to bring all 100 hostages home.” The hostage issue has galvanised public fury against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/03/pressure-builds-on-netanyahu-as-israels-anger-rages-over-hostage-deaths/" target="_blank">Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,</a> who has repeatedly refused a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza until his war goals are met. Hostage families and supporters have held weekly rallies in Tel Aviv and nationwide shutdowns to urge a deal with Hamas. On Thursday, the families forum welcomed the appointment of Adam Boehler as US envoy for Hostage Affairs, saying they will work closely with him to secure the release of their loved ones. “We applaud president-elect Trump's commitment to making the release of hostages a top priority,” it said. “Time is running out – we must secure their immediate release through a deal before it's too late.”