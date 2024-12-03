The streets of Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis are strewn with rubble. Reuters
The streets of Gaza's southern city of Khan Younis are strewn with rubble. Reuters

News

MENA

At least 200 killed in 48 hours as Israel continues brutal attacks on Gaza

An estimated 10,000 missing under rubble across the enclave

Nagham Mohanna
Nagham Mohanna

December 03, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today