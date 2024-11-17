'A bloodbath': at least 70 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza's Beit Lahia

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 72 people were killed and dozens more wounded by an Israeli air strike on a residential building hosting displaced families in the city of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on Sunday, local authorities said. The attack took place just hours after separate Israeli air strikes killed 14 people in the nearby Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps.

A five-storey building housing at least six families from elsewhere in the enclave collapsed following the strike in Beit Lahia, according to official Palestinian news agency Wafa, which described it as a "bloodbath". Continuing Israeli attacks and the extent of the damage were preventing rescue teams from reaching the area, said Wafa, which reported that most of the dead were children.

There were conflicting reports on the death toll, with Gaza's government media office saying 72 were dead, while Wafa reported at least 50 killed. Wafa said 70 people were believed to have been in the building at the time of the attack. The number of casualties was expected to rise, with reports of several people missing.

Images from the site showed civilians on top of an immense mound of rubble where the building once stood, combing through the flattened remains for victims. A lengthy Israeli military siege on northern Gaza has decimated efforts to rescue people caught up in Israeli bombings and left the area with no functioning ambulances, meaning the ability of paramedics and civil defence teams to carry out their work is limited.

More than 2,000 people have been killed and 6,000 wounded in the siege, now in its 44th day, Wafa reported on Sunday. Israel has stepped up its air strikes, deployed ground troops and tanks and prevented aid from entering the north in what it says is a bid to prevent the militant group Hamas from regrouping in the area.

The siege has left trapped civilians "waiting to die", according to UN officials, and also prevented thousands of children from receiving a second dose of polio vaccinations. The entire northern population is at "imminent risk of death", the heads of 14 UN agencies warned earlier this month, describing conditions in the area as apocalyptic.

On the other front in Israel's war, the military launched multiple air strikes on southern areas of the Lebanese capital on Sunday morning, flattening several residential buildings. The Israeli army had issued eviction orders shortly beforehand, saying they were bombing Hezbollah interests. There were no immediate reports of fatalities. Some of the strikes were particularly strong and were felt across Beirut.

For nearly a week the city has been repeatedly attacked throughout the daytime, allowing residents no respite. Despite its senior leadership having been eliminated, Hezbollah continues to launch rockets deep into Israel, while its fighters are engaged in fierce ground battles with invading Israeli soldiers in south Lebanon.

Citadel: Honey Bunny first episode Directors: Raj & DK Stars: Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kashvi Majmundar, Kay Kay Menon Rating: 4/5

SPECS Engine: Two-litre four-cylinder turbo

Power: 235hp

Torque: 350Nm

Transmission: Nine-speed automatic

Price: From Dh167,500 ($45,000)

On sale: Now

Specs%3A%202024%20McLaren%20Artura%20Spider %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20and%20electric%20motor%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20power%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20700hp%20at%207%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EMax%20torque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20720Nm%20at%202%2C250rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Eight-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100km%2Fh%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E330kph%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh1.14%20million%20(%24311%2C000)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%20turbo%204-cyl%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E298hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E452Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETowing%20capacity%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.4-tonne%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPayload%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4WD%20%E2%80%93%20776kg%3B%20Rear-wheel%20drive%20819kg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrice%3A%20Dh138%2C945%20(XLT)%20Dh193%2C095%20(Wildtrak)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EDelivery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20from%20August%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: HyperSpace Started: 2020 Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment Number of staff: 210 Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners

Match info Uefa Nations League A Group 4 England 2 (Lingard 78', Kane 85')

Croatia 1 (Kramaric 57') Man of the match: Harry Kane (England)

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

RedCrow Intelligence Company Profile Started: 2016 Founders: Hussein Nasser Eddin, Laila Akel, Tayeb Akel Based: Ramallah, Palestine Sector: Technology, Security # of staff: 13 Investment: $745,000 Investors: Palestine’s Ibtikar Fund, Abu Dhabi’s Gothams and angel investors

Most wanted allegations Benjamin Macann , 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang.

, 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang. Jack Mayle , 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest.

, 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest. Callum Halpin , 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer.

, 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer. Asim Naveed , 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine.

, 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine. Calvin Parris , 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on.

, 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on. John James Jones , 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries.

, 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries. Callum Michael Allan , 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.

, 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker. Dean Garforth , 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns.

, 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns. Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain.

30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain. Mark Francis Roberts , 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch.

, 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch. James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson , 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine.

, 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine. Nana Oppong, 41: shot a man eight times in a suspected gangland reprisal attack.

The specs Engine: 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 400hp Torque: 475Nm Transmission: 9-speed automatic Price: From Dh215,900 On sale: Now

Kill%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nikhil%20Nagesh%20Bhat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20Lakshya%2C%20Tanya%20Maniktala%2C%20Ashish%20Vidyarthi%2C%20Harsh%20Chhaya%2C%20Raghav%20Juyal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.5%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5

Know your cyber adversaries Cryptojacking: Compromises a device or network to mine cryptocurrencies without an organisation's knowledge. Distributed denial-of-service: Floods systems, servers or networks with information, effectively blocking them. Man-in-the-middle attack: Intercepts two-way communication to obtain information, spy on participants or alter the outcome. Malware: Installs itself in a network when a user clicks on a compromised link or email attachment. Phishing: Aims to secure personal information, such as passwords and credit card numbers. Ransomware: Encrypts user data, denying access and demands a payment to decrypt it. Spyware: Collects information without the user's knowledge, which is then passed on to bad actors. Trojans: Create a backdoor into systems, which becomes a point of entry for an attack. Viruses: Infect applications in a system and replicate themselves as they go, just like their biological counterparts. Worms: Send copies of themselves to other users or contacts. They don't attack the system, but they overload it. Zero-day exploit: Exploits a vulnerability in software before a fix is found.

Stree Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Movies

Director: Amar Kaushik

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee

Rating: 3.5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEjari%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERiyadh%2C%20Saudi%20Arabia%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EYazeed%20Al%20Shamsi%2C%20Fahad%20Albedah%2C%20Mohammed%20Alkhelewy%20and%20Khalid%20Almunif%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPropTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%241%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESanabil%20500%20Mena%2C%20Hambro%20Perks'%20Oryx%20Fund%20and%20angel%20investors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SPECS Engine: 4-litre V8 twin-turbo

Power: 630hp

Torque: 850Nm

Transmission: 8-speed Tiptronic automatic

Price: From Dh599,000

On sale: Now

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The%20Sandman %3Cp%3ECreators%3A%20Neil%20Gaiman%2C%20David%20Goyer%2C%20Allan%20Heinberg%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStars%3A%20Tom%20Sturridge%2C%20Boyd%20Holbrook%2C%20Jenna%20Coleman%20and%20Gwendoline%20Christie%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A