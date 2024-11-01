A displaced Palestinian boy stands outside a damaged store where he is sheltering with his family, who have fled northern Gaza. Reuters
A displaced Palestinian boy stands outside a damaged store where he is sheltering with his family, who have fled northern Gaza. Reuters

News

MENA

North Gaza 'apocalyptic' and residents at 'imminent risk' of death, warn UN agencies

Israeli army engaged in complete siege of northern Gaza Strip, restricting access to food, water and medical supplies

Adla Massoud
Adla Massoud
United Nations

November 01, 2024