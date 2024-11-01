North Gaza 'apocalyptic' and residents at 'imminent risk' of death, warn UN agencies

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/09/live-israel-lebanon-hezbollah-netanyahu/" target="_blank"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The situation in northern <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza" target="_blank">Gaza </a>is “apocalyptic” and the entire population is at “imminent risk” of death, the heads of 14 major <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/un" target="_blank">UN </a>agencies warned on Friday. The Israeli army is engaged in a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/27/jordan-accuses-israel-of-war-crimes-as-65-people-killed-in-attacks-on-northern-gaza/" target="_blank">complete siege</a> of the northern Gaza Strip, restricting access to food, water and medical supplies since October 1. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/18/palestinian-authority-working-to-increase-gaza-aid-says-prime-minister/" target="_blank">Aid deliveries</a> have been drastically reduced, with Israel’s figures indicating only 26,399 tonnes of aid entered Gaza in October, down from 87,445 tonnes the previous month. “The entire region is on the edge of a precipice,” read a joint statement from UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee heads. “An immediate cessation of hostilities and a sustained, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/29/gaza-ceasefire-talks-end-in-qatar-without-any-sign-of-breakthrough/" target="_blank">unconditional ceasefire</a> are long overdue.” The 14 UN agency signatories included the UN's child fund Unicef, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the World Food Programme. Oxfam also signed. The statement added that over the past month, residents have been denied basic aid and lifesaving supplies “while bombardment and other attacks continue”. In the past few days, the statement said, hundreds of Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, and thousands displaced. “The entire Palestinian population in north Gaza is at imminent risk of dying from disease, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/30/gazan-parents-fear-for-children-as-enclave-on-brink-of-famine/" target="_blank">famine </a>and violence,” the statement said. Israel's UN ambassador Danny Danon told the Security Council last month that Gaza’s crisis stems from Hamas's diversion of aid, not a shortage. Mr Danon said that more than a million tonnes of aid were delivered to Gaza last year, but claimed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/ntags/hamas" target="_blank">Hamas </a>has redirected the assistance. The Palestinian militant group denied the accusations, maintaining that Israel's policies are responsible for the shortages. The top UN officials warned that humanitarian aid cannot keep pace with the mounting needs due to severe access restrictions, and said aid workers face increasing threats as Israeli forces block relief efforts. They urged the warring parties in Gaza to protect civilians, calling on Israel “to cease its assault on Gaza and on the humanitarians trying to help”. Hospitals are nearly out of supplies and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/26/israel-arrests-medics-and-patients-at-kamal-adwan-hospital-as-north-gaza-siege-intensifies/" target="_blank">have been repeatedly struck</a>, leaving patients dead, vital equipment destroyed and lifesaving services in disarray. “Dozens of schools serving as shelters have been bombed or forcibly evacuated. Tents sheltering displaced families have been shelled and people have been burnt alive,” the agencies stated. The UN agencies also reported civilians being targeted while seeking safety, and men and boys being detained and transported to undisclosed locations.