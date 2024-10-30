Gazan parents fear for children as enclave on brink of famine

Hana Al Rai, three, who has diabetes, a weakened immune system and malnutrition, rests at Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al Balah, where she was receiving treatment in June. AP

