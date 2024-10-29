UNRWA has long been the target of Israeli politicians who say it prolongs the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and harbours Hamas militants and weaponry, among other accusations. AFP
What effect will Israel's UNRWA ban have?

The UN agency warns of the potential collapse of the humanitarian operation in Gaza

Thomas Helm
Fadah Jassem

October 29, 2024