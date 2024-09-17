EU's Josep Borrell urges Israel and Hamas to 'compromise' for Gaza ceasefire

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest news on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/21/live-israel-gaza-war-ceasefire/"><b>Israel-Gaza</b></a> The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy urged on Tuesday for “compromise” to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, which he believes could end the war and de-escalate the region's “most perilous” situation in years. In an interview with <i>The National,</i> <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/08/29/eu-divided-over-israel-sanctions-as-west-bank-on-precipice/" target="_blank">Josep Borrell</a> said that the EU is conducting “intense shuttle diplomacy” to reduce tensions, adding that Israeli control of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/03/netanyahus-push-to-reoccupy-gazas-southern-border-why-the-narrow-corridor-is-so-vital/" target="_blank">Salah Al Din Corridor </a>near the border with Egypt will not “defeat terrorism” in the Gaza Strip. “The Middle East has been on the brink of a wider regional war for months now,” said the EU's foreign affairs chief in written responses, warning that the expanding conflict and the involvement of other actors have created “the most perilous situation in the region in many years”. “This multiplication of hotspots heightens the risk of degenerating into a full-blown regional war.” He said that the EU is involved in “intense shuttle diplomacy” to “defuse tensions, strive for solutions, even if temporary”, adding that his current trip to the Middle East, which took him to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/europe/2024/09/09/eus-borrell-visits-egypt-and-lebanon-in-bid-to-contain-gaza-escalation/" target="_blank">Egypt</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/09/12/eu-foreign-affairs-chief-arrives-in-beirut-in-push-for-peace/" target="_blank">Lebanon</a> last week, was focused on maintaining “an open and frank channel of communication with all involved partners”. His tour of the Middle East, where tensions have been escalating between Iran, its allies and Israel, coincided with the start of the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/09/10/unga-can-be-a-chance-to-realign-some-of-the-worlds-values-if-participants-seize-it/" target="_blank">UN General Assembly's annual meetings</a>. “The UN General Assembly week is another opportunity for world Leaders to try to cut off the warmongers,” he said. “However, the most urgent single thing that could be done is for Hamas and Israel to finally agree to the proposed ceasefire-hostage release deal” in Gaza, according to the top EU official. The war in Gaza started after a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel last October left about 1,200 dead, according to Israeli tallies. The attackers also abducted dozens of hostages. Israel responded with a fierce military campaign that, according to the enclave's health authorities, killed more than 41,500 Palestinians. The vast majority of the territory's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, some several times, with large built-up areas razed to the ground. “The situation is dramatic. The suffering of the civilian population of Gaza is beyond description. Seeing 1,400 trucks lined up at the Rafah crossing was sobering and shocking. And we must not forget the suffering of the hostages still held in Gaza and of their families either”, said Mr Borrell. For him, there are “no other reasonable alternatives to an immediate ceasefire, allowing the release of all hostages and much more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza as soon as possible”. “For the sake of the civilians, Palestinian and Israeli alike, compromise is the only way forward.” A week-long truce in late November allowed 100 hostages held by Hamas to walk free. Hamas and other militant groups are now believed to be holding less than 100 hostages, including about 40 who died while in captivity. <i>Story developing …</i>