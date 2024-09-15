New effort under way to tow Houthi-damaged oil tanker from Red Sea

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

The latest operation to tow a burning Greek-flagged oil tanker attacked by Yemen's Houthi militants in the Red Sea has begun, the EU's naval mission confirmed.

Fires have been burning on the MV Sounion since it was attacked on August 21 and environmentalists have warned that any leak from the tanker – estimated to be carrying one million tonnes of crude – could lead to the worst oil spill in history.

Greek state media have reported that a Greek tugboat was accompanied by three frigates, helicopters and a special forces unit to tow the ship away. The 25-member crew was previously rescued by a warship from the EU mission.

"Despite challenging conditions, with temperatures reaching up to 400°C due to the fire, the specialised salvage team successfully secured the tanker to the Aigaion Pelagos,” a supply ship, state media said.

The EU’s Operation Aspides had published images dated Saturday of its vessels escorting three ships heading to the stricken tanker, which was struck by Houthi missiles almost a month ago. Previous attempts to tow the ship to safety were abandoned this month after the operation was deemed unsafe, the EU said at the time.

On Saturday, the EU mission said: "The salvage operation of the MV Sounion is essential in order to avert a potential environmental disaster in the region."

Towing the ship is the first stage of the salvage operation, to be followed by the transfer of the vessel's oil cargo. Saudi Arabia will offer its assistance with that project, sources told Reuters.

The Pentagon in the US has previously said the vessel appeared to be leaking oil, a claim denied by the EU mission.

The ship is one of at least 80 to be attacked by the Iran-backed Houthis in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the Gaza war began. Several ships have sunk and crew members killed in the attacks.

The Houthis have caused major disruption to global trade and shipping with their assaults, which they say target vessels linked to Israel or heading to its ports. The group has vowed to continue until the war in Gaza ends and Israel's blockade on the enclave is lifted.

The Houthis have also launched missiles at Israel, killing one person in Tel Aviv in July. The EU has warned that more forces are needed in the Red Sea to counter the increasing Houthi attacks.

