The Panama-flagged oil tanker Blue Lagoon was struck off the coast of Yemen. Reuters
The Panama-flagged oil tanker Blue Lagoon was struck off the coast of Yemen. Reuters

News

MENA

Yemen's Houthis step up attacks with strikes on two oil tankers in Red Sea

Washington branded the attacks as 'reckless acts of terrorism'

Amr Mostafa
Amr Mostafa

September 03, 2024