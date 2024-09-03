Yemen's Houthis step up attacks with strikes on two oil tankers in Red Sea

Yemen's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/07/20/yemens-hodeida-hit-by-several-strikes-houthi-media-reports/" target="_blank">Houthis</a> have attacked two crude oil tankers in the Red Sea – the Saudi-flagged Amjad and the Panama-flagged Blue Lagoon I – the US military said. The strikes were carried out as part of the continued assault on international shipping by the rebels in response to Israel’s war in Gaza. The Houthis claimed responsibility for attacking the Blue Lagoon but did not mention the Saudi vessel. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/us/" target="_blank">US Central Command </a>said the Houthis used two ballistic missiles and a one-way attack uncrewed aerial system, hitting both vessels on Monday. The rebels have attacked more than 80 vessels with missiles and drones since the war in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/gaza/" target="_blank">Gaza</a> started in October. They have seized one vessel and sank two in their campaign, which has killed four sailors. Other missiles and drones have either been intercepted by a US-led coalition in the Red Sea or failed to reach their target. The Amjad was carrying about two million barrels of oil, according to the US military. “These reckless acts of terrorism by the Houthis continue to destabilise regional and global commerce, as well as put the lives of civilian mariners and maritime ecosystems at risk,” it said. The US military also said that a rescue mission was under way for another oil tanker still ablaze after being attacked by Houthi rebels off the coast of Yemen last month. The Greek-flagged vessel Sounion was hit by the Houthis off the coast of Hodeidah last month while carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil. US Central Command said the vessel was “still on fire and threatens the possibility of a major environmental disaster”. The Houthis allowed the ship to be towed after several international requests. Its 25-member crew were rescued by a warship from an EU mission, which was sent to the region after the rebels began their attacks last November. US Central Command called the assaults by the Iran-backed Houthis “irresponsible and careless”. Washington also said its forces had destroyed two missile systems in a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen in the past 24 hours. The systems “presented an imminent threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region”, it said. The rebels maintain that they only strike ships linked to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a>, the US or Britain to force an end to Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza. However, many of the ships attacked have little or no connection to the conflict, including some bound for Iran. Last week, Houthi spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam said that all shipping companies linked to Israel “should realise their ships will remain vulnerable to Yemeni strikes wherever the [Houthis] can reach them until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted”.