Yemen's Hodeida hit by several strikes, Houthi media reports

A series of strikes targeted Yemen's Houthi-held port city of Hodeida on Saturday, the Houthi-run media reported, saying that a fuel depot in the port had been hit.

Houthi health authorities reported that several people were killed and injured in the "Israeli" attack.

"The Israeli enemy's raids on oil storage facilities in the port of Hodeida" have lead to deaths and injuries, the health ministry said in a statement carried by Huthi-run media.

A "brutal Israeli aggression" on Yemen targeted civilian fuel depots and power stations in Hodeida "in order to double the suffering of the people of Yemen and exercise pressure on Yemen to stop supporting Gaza," Houthi spokesman Mohamed Abdul Salam said on X.

About 80 per cent of Yemen’s humanitarianof and commercial aid runs through Hodeida.

Earlier in the day, residents in Hodeida in western Yemen heard explosions across different parts of the coastal city.

One resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, reported hearing continuous explosions for more than 10 minutes. "I don't know what is being hit, but these are the heaviest explosions since the strikes against the Houthis started," he said.

Another resident, who lives near the port overlooking the Red Sea, saw smoke rising from areas around the vital gateway. "I can see heavy smoke. I've heard explosions for a few minutes," he said.

The explosions come a day after Iran-backed Houthi rebels killed one person and injured others in unprecedented drone attacks in Tel Aviv, shocking Israel nine months after the war in Gaza began.

The US and the UK has previously launched air strikes against Houthi positions in Hodeida and other rebel-controlled areas to pressure the Houthis to cease their attacks in the Red Sea, which they claim support their ally Hamas in the ravaged Palestinian territory.