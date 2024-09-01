Damaged oil tanker to be towed as Houthis announce new ship attack in Gulf of Aden

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza

An operation to tow an oil tanker damaged in a Houthi attack is expected to begin on Sunday, hours after the militant group confirmed it had targeted another ship in the Gulf of Aden over the war in Gaza.

Tug boats are due to arrive to salvage the Greek-flagged MV Sounion, which was hit by several projectiles on August 21, the Houthis' Foreign Minister Jamal Amer said on Facebook.

On Thursday, the Houthis announced they would allow boats to reach the blazing vessel after numerous international requests.

The tanker, estimated to be carrying about 1 million barrels of crude oil, poses a major environmental risk, with a spill likely to be one of the world's largest.

The vessel has also been rigged with explosives, Houthi and maritime sources have told Reuters.

It came as the group claimed responsibility for another attack on a ship in the Red Sea, one of hundreds to be hit by the militant group over the war in Gaza.

The Houthis, part of the Iran-backed Axis of Resistance, have attacked ships they claim are headed to Israel and vowed to continue attacks until the war in Gaza ends and the "siege" on the enclave is lifted.

The group has also launched drones at Israel, killing one person in its first direct hit on Tel Aviv in July.

On Saturday, it hit the Liberian-flagged Groton container ship in the Gulf of Aden, according to an announcement from spokesman Yehya Saree.

The ship was singled out due to its managing company "violating the decision to ban entry to the ports of occupied Palestine", he said. It was the Houthis' second attack on the Groton, he added.

The UK's Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors maritime security in the region, said it had received reports of an attack on the ship, which was 240km north-east of Aden.

Two missiles exploded near the ship, which was undamaged and proceeded to its next port of call, the organisation said on X.

