Greek oil tanker attacked by Houthis appears to be leaking, Pentagon says

Live updates: Follow the latest from Israel-Gaza
The Greek-flagged MV Sounion crude oil tanker, which was attacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the Red Sea last week, is still ablaze and appears to be leaking, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.
“Sounion now sits immobilised in the Red Sea, where it is currently on fire and appears to be leaking oil, presenting both a navigational hazard and an environmental catastrophe,” Maj Gen Patrick Ryder said in a news briefing.
Attempts at salvage were frustrated by the Iran-backed Houthis, who have threatened more attacks.
Gen Ryder said two tugs were sent by a third party to the burning vessel, but they were warned off by the Houthis.
US Central Command is monitoring the situation and co-ordinating with maritime partners on how best to assist the vessel, he said.
The Sounion, owned and operated by the Greek shipping company Delta Tankers, was carrying about one million barrels of crude oil from Iraq to Greece, and a spill could be one of the largest yet recorded. The crew were evacuated a day after the attack.
European Union naval forces in the region said last week that there was no sign of a spill, however, the Pentagon's statement is the first official mention of a likely spill.
The ship was first hit by gunfire from two boats on August 21, then it was struck by three projectiles, which started a fire and left it dead in the water, the UK Maritime Trade Operations office said.
A European warship then reached the 25 crew members a day later and transported them to Djibouti.
The oil tanker was later attacked again. The Houthis posted a video purportedly showing them setting it on fire.
The rebels have been attacking ships in the Red Sea for the past 10 months in solidarity with the Palestinians following Israel's war on the Gaza Strip that started last October.
The Houthis claim they are attacking ships that are linked to Israel. At least two have been sunk and two crew members have been killed since the rebels started their attacks.
International shipping has been largely disrupted by the attacks and they have pushed thousands of ships to avoid the area.
Crews are now taking a longer route around the Cape of Good Hope and using trans-shipment ports such as Singapore.
