A screengrab of the explosion in Tel Aviv.
A screengrab of the explosion in Tel Aviv.

News

MENA

Drone explosion near US mission in Tel Aviv kills one person as Yemen Houthis claim attack

Israeli military says 'aerial target' hit central district home to several diplomatic missions

author image
The National

19 July, 2024

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

A drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a house near the US embassy branch office on Friday, killing one person and marking a significant escalation in the Gaza war.

This is the first such attack claimed by the Iran-backed rebels and comes more than nine months into Israel's war against the Houthis' ally Hamas.

The Israeli military said a suspected drone attack hit a central district that is home to several diplomatic missions without triggering air raid sirens. Authorities said the explosion was caused by an "aerial target".

The blast left at least one person dead, an Israeli emergency services representative said. A police report said seven people were injured.

"No sirens were activated," the army said in a statement, adding that the air force increased patrols "to protect Israeli airspace".

The blast occurred about 100 metres from the US embassy branch office compound, CNN analysis of open-source satellite imagery of the scene found. It was not immediately clear whether the American mission was the target of the attack.

The Houthis will continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, a military spokesman for the Yemeni group said. Yemen is about 2,300km from Israel.

"The Yemeni armed forces air force, with the help of God almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Yafa region, known as Tel Aviv," the spokesman said.

"The operation was carried out with a new drone called Yafa, which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and [is] unable to be detected by radars. The operation achieved its goals successfully."

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said on X that the city was on “high alert” after the drone attack and told residents to follow emergency instructions. “The war is still here, and it is hard and painful,” he said.

The attack came after a series of Israeli strikes destroyed a three-storey building in southern Lebanon on Thursday night and killed a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces.

Hezbollah and the Houthis are part of the Iran-backed network of militant groups in the Middle East, and have both attacked Israeli targets since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Haitham Abu Al Ghazlan told Houthi-run Al Masirah that the attack is a "qualitative and important development in the battle with the Israeli enemy".

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
In numbers: China in Dubai

The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000

Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000

Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000

Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Signs of heat stroke
  • The loss of sodium chloride in our sweat can lead to confusion and an altered mental status and slurred speech
  • Body temperature above 39°C
  • Hot, dry and red or damp skin can indicate heatstroke
  • A faster pulse than usual
  • Dizziness, nausea and headaches are also signs of overheating
  • In extreme cases, victims can lose consciousness and require immediate medical attention
Updated: July 19, 2024, 7:05 AM
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Turkey plans to raise taxes to shore up revenue and 'create fairer system'

Houthis claim deadly drone attack near US mission in Tel Aviv

Israel-Gaza war live‎ ‎Houthis claim deadly drone attack near US mission in Tel Aviv

Inside the years-long fight to arrest ex-governor of Syria's Deir Ezzor

NMC CEO Michael Davis on growth post-scandal: Business Extra

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech on her meteoric rise in professional golf

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space