Drone explosion near US mission in Tel Aviv kills one person as Yemen Houthis claim attack

A drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels hit a house near the US embassy branch office on Friday, killing one person and marking a significant escalation in the Gaza war.

This is the first such attack claimed by the Iran-backed rebels and comes more than nine months into Israel's war against the Houthis' ally Hamas.

The Israeli military said a suspected drone attack hit a central district that is home to several diplomatic missions without triggering air raid sirens. Authorities said the explosion was caused by an "aerial target".

The blast left at least one person dead, an Israeli emergency services representative said. A police report said seven people were injured.

"No sirens were activated," the army said in a statement, adding that the air force increased patrols "to protect Israeli airspace".

The blast occurred about 100 metres from the US embassy branch office compound, CNN analysis of open-source satellite imagery of the scene found. It was not immediately clear whether the American mission was the target of the attack.

The Houthis will continue to target Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war, a military spokesman for the Yemeni group said. Yemen is about 2,300km from Israel.

"The Yemeni armed forces air force, with the help of God almighty, carried out a qualitative military operation, which consisted of targeting one of the important targets in the occupied Yafa region, known as Tel Aviv," the spokesman said.

"The operation was carried out with a new drone called Yafa, which is capable of bypassing the enemy's interception systems and [is] unable to be detected by radars. The operation achieved its goals successfully."

Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai said on X that the city was on “high alert” after the drone attack and told residents to follow emergency instructions. “The war is still here, and it is hard and painful,” he said.

The attack came after a series of Israeli strikes destroyed a three-storey building in southern Lebanon on Thursday night and killed a commander in Hezbollah’s elite Radwan forces.

Hezbollah and the Houthis are part of the Iran-backed network of militant groups in the Middle East, and have both attacked Israeli targets since the war in Gaza broke out on October 7.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Haitham Abu Al Ghazlan told Houthi-run Al Masirah that the attack is a "qualitative and important development in the battle with the Israeli enemy".

