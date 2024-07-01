Israel-Gaza war live: Director of Gaza's biggest hospital released from Israeli detention

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/57NIQ4K3J7WWPH7CTWUZOQM7BQ.jpg"><figcaption>Mohammad Abu Salmiya, director of Al Shifa Hospital, was released from Israeli detention on July 1. Reuters</figcaption></figure></p><p><em>Nagham Mohanna </em>reports:</p><p>Mohammad Abu Salmiya, the director of Al Shifa, Gaza's biggest hospital, was released on Monday after six months in Israeli detention.</p><p>"Israel arrested and tortured Mohammad Abu Salmiya on baseless accusations, only to release him later with no charges proven," Ramy Abdu, director of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, said on X.</p>