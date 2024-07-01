Israel-Gaza war
Palestinian doctor Mohammad Abu Selmeyah, the director of Al Shifa Hospital who was detained by Israeli forces, speaks to the media after his release from an Israeli jail, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, at Nasser hopsital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip July 1, 2024. REUTERS / Mohammed Salem

Israel-Gaza war live: Director of Gaza's biggest hospital released from Israeli detention

Al Shifa Hospital chief Mohammad Abu Salmiya had been held for six months

KEY INFO
  • More than half a million women in Gaza face food insecurity, UN says
  • Hezbollah drone attack injures 18 Israeli soldiers
  • Israeli army bombs Nour Shams camp in occupied West Bank
  • Bahrain condemns Israeli expansions of West Bank settlements
  • Israel intensifies operations on Shujayea neighbourhood
  • Israeli security source says war could last for 'many more months'
  • Gaza death toll reaches 37,900, with 87,060 injured
Updated: July 01, 2024, 11:49 AM