Second day of polio vaccinations under way in Gaza despite Israeli air strikes

The second day of a polio vaccination campaign is under way in Gaza despite Israeli air strikes on several parts of the enclave, the United Nations and the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday. On Sunday, Palestinian health authorities and UN agencies launched a campaign to issue vaccinations against polio in the enclave, with over 87,000 children in Gaza having received the first dose, according to the UN agency for Palestine refugees. "Efforts are ongoing to provide children with this key vaccine, but what they need most is a ceasefire now," UNRWA said in a post on X. Unicef, along with the World Health Organisation and UNRWA have a five-day window to complete the first round of vaccinations in Gaza where more than 40,700 people have been killed since the war began in October. Authorities plan to inoculate children in central Gaza until Wednesday before moving on to the northern and southern parts. The campaign will continue until September 9. On Sunday evening, the regional director of Unicef's Middle East and North Africa office, Adele Khodr, said that the first day of the vaccination campaign went well. "If we can have the same level of humanitarian pause tomorrow [Monday] and maintain that pause, and we are very optimistic that, yes, it can go on," stressed the director. "All that we are asking for is five days," she told The National in an interview. However, the vaccination campaign is happening amid continuous Israeli air strikes on different parts of the territory that aren't included in the pause. Four people were killed in Israeli strikes on Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza on Monday, while two others were killed in northern Gaza, according to Wafa. Other assaults were also reported in the south. Gaza health officials said on Sunday an Israeli air strike targeting a group of policemen in a school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed at least 11 people, while the military said it had struck a Hamas command centre. Israel agreed on Thursday to a three-day pause in fighting in certain areas of Gaza for eight hours a day to allow for more than 2,700 healthcare workers to administer the vaccination for at least 90 per cent of children up to 10 years old. The oral inoculations are being offered at 160 sites, including schools, hospitals and medical centres. The besieged enclave, which has been left without a single fully functioning hospital or water sanitation system, recorded its first polio case in 25 years last month. Israel allowed about 1.3 million doses to be brought into the territory last month, which are now being held in refrigerated storage in a warehouse in Deir Al Balah. Another shipment of 400,000 doses is set to be delivered to Gaza soon. A second round of vaccinations will begin on September 17, aimed at 640,000 children in total, according to Unicef and Gazan health officials.