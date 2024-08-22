The World Health Organisation, Unicef, Gaza's local health authorities and other groups are planning to vaccinate children under 10 in the last week of August. Reuters
Polio vaccination in war-torn Gaza facing logistical nightmare
One case in the Palestinian territory is too many, aid agencies warn, as they plan urgent campaign to immunise children