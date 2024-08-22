More than 16 killed as Israel continues to strike Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel intensified attacks on Gaza on Thursday morning, killing more than 16 people, Palestinian media reported, after another failed attempt at reaching a ceasefire deal.

At least 11 died and scores were wounded in an Israeli air strike on a residential building in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza early on Thursday, the Palestinian Wafa news agency reported. Medical sources said that most of those killed were children and women and their charred bodies arrived at Kamal Adwan hospital, while others are still trapped under the rubble.

Palestinian media also reported three people died and four were injured in a strike on a house in Al Moghazi camp in central Gaza, while areas in eastern Deir Al Balah were struck by Israeli artillery. Several people were killed and others injured in an attack on a residential apartment in Jabalia camp in northern Gaza.

A mother and her child died in a strike on a house east of Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, according to health officials.

Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 40,200 people since October 7, according to health authorities in the enclave. The UN rights office says most of the dead are women and children.

The Israeli army began its offensive after Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 people.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for delays in agreeing a deal to end the fighting, free Israeli hostages and allow vital humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The US has presented ideas to bridge gaps and, through mediators Qatar and Egypt, pressed Hamas to return to talks this week in Cairo. But a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel was on board, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was quoted by Israeli media as disagreeing on a key sticking point.

Mr Netanyahu insisted that Israel should maintain control of the Salah Al Din corridor, also known as the Philadelphi Corridor, on the border between Gaza and Egypt, which Israeli forces seized from Hamas.

Israel says the Palestinian groups relies on tunnels in the area to bring in weapons.

"Israel will insist on the achievement of all of its objectives for the war, as they have been defined by the Security Cabinet, including that Gaza never again constitutes a security threat to Israel. This requires securing the southern border," Mr Netahyahu's office said.

US President Joe Biden spoke to Mr Netanyahu by phone on Wednesday amid increased pressure to secure a ceasefire and hostage deal, the White House said.

Mr Biden "stressed the urgency of bringing the ceasefire and hostage release deal to closure" to Mr Netanyahu, ahead of upcoming talks in Cairo, a readout showed. Mr Biden called the Cairo meetings a chance to "remove any remaining obstacles".

The two also discussed "ongoing defensive US military deployments" to bolster security against threats by Iran and proxy groups, according to the readout.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined the call, which focused on efforts to “de-escalate” tension in the Middle East and to secure a deal that would end the 10-month conflict and see the release of Israeli hostages from Gaza, the White House said.

The US has also ordered a guided missile submarine to be deployed to the Middle East, to bolster Israel's defences.

The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group has also arrived in the Middle East, the military said on Wednesday, after US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered it move more quickly.

Company+Profile Name:+Thndr

Started:+2019

Co-founders:+Ahmad+Hammouda+and+Seif+Amr

Sector:+FinTech

Headquarters:+Egypt

UAE+base:+Hub71,+Abu+Dhabi

Current+number+of+staff:+More+than+150

Funds+raised:+$22+million+

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Haltia.ai

Started: 2023

Co-founders: Arto Bendiken and Talal Thabet

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: AI

Number of employees: 41

Funding: About $1.7 million

Investors: Self, family and friends

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar Director: Neeraj Pandey Rating: 2.5/5

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Klipit Started: 2022 Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant Based: Dubai, UAE Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain Funding: $4 million Investors: Privately/self-funded

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

SPECS: Polestar 3 Engine: Long-range dual motor with 400V battery

Power: 360kW / 483bhp

Torque: 840Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Max touring range: 628km

0-100km/h: 4.7sec

Top speed: 210kph

Price: From Dh360,000

On sale: September



The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol Power: 154bhp Torque: 250Nm Transmission: 7-speed automatic with 8-speed sports option Price: From Dh79,600 On sale: Now

Company Profile Company name: Hoopla

Date started: March 2023

Founder: Jacqueline Perrottet

Based: Dubai

Number of staff: 10

Investment stage: Pre-seed

Investment required: $500,000

THE SPECS Aston Martin Rapide AMR Engine: 6.0-litre V12 Transmission: Touchtronic III eight-speed automatic Power: 595bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh999,563

ROUTE TO TITLE Round 1: Beat Leolia Jeanjean 6-1, 6-2

Round 2: Beat Naomi Osaka 7-6, 1-6, 7-5

Round 3: Beat Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-2

Round 4: Beat Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-0

Quarter-final: Beat Marketa Vondrousova 6-0, 6-2

Semi-final: Beat Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4

Final: Beat Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-2

Company Profile Company name: Namara

Started: June 2022

Founder: Mohammed Alnamara

Based: Dubai

Sector: Microfinance

Current number of staff: 16

Investment stage: Series A

Investors: Family offices



BORDERLANDS Starring: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis Director: Eli Roth Rating: 0/5

Ahmed Raza UAE cricket captain Age: 31 Born: Sharjah Role: Left-arm spinner One-day internationals: 31 matches, 35 wickets, average 31.4, economy rate 3.95 T20 internationals: 41 matches, 29 wickets, average 30.3, economy rate 6.28

COMPANY PROFILE Company name: Revibe

Started: 2022

Founders: Hamza Iraqui and Abdessamad Ben Zakour

Based: UAE

Industry: Refurbished electronics

Funds raised so far: $10m

Investors: Flat6Labs, Resonance and various others

Three ways to limit your social media use Clinical psychologist, Dr Saliha Afridi at The Lighthouse Arabia suggests three easy things you can do every day to cut back on the time you spend online. 1. Put the social media app in a folder on the second or third screen of your phone so it has to remain a conscious decision to open, rather than something your fingers gravitate towards without consideration. 2. Schedule a time to use social media instead of consistently throughout the day. I recommend setting aside certain times of the day or week when you upload pictures or share information. 3. Take a mental snapshot rather than a photo on your phone. Instead of sharing it with your social world, try to absorb the moment, connect with your feeling, experience the moment with all five of your senses. You will have a memory of that moment more vividly and for far longer than if you take a picture of it.

Sanju Produced: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani Director: Rajkumar Hirani Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Anushka Sharma, Manish’s Koirala, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, Boman Irani Rating: 3.5 stars

THE SIXTH SENSE Starring: Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Hayley Joel Osment Director: M. Night Shyamalan Rating: 5/5

The specs: Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid

Power: 680hp

Torque: 930Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

Price: From Dh749,000

On sale: Now

The specs: 2024 Panamera Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6

Power: 353hp

Torque: 500Nm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

Price: From Dh408,200

On sale: Now

SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cylinder

Power: 101hp

Torque: 135Nm

Transmission: Six-speed auto

Price: From Dh79,900

On sale: Now

Company profile Company name: Fasset

Started: 2019

Founders: Mohammad Raafi Hossain, Daniel Ahmed

Based: Dubai

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $2.45 million

Current number of staff: 86

Investment stage: Pre-series B

Investors: Investcorp, Liberty City Ventures, Fatima Gobi Ventures, Primal Capital, Wealthwell Ventures, FHS Capital, VN2 Capital, local family offices

Company Profile Name: HyveGeo

Started: 2023

Founders: Abdulaziz bin Redha, Dr Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales and Dr Harjit Singh

Based: Cambridge and Dubai

Number of employees: 8

Industry: Sustainability & Environment

Funding: $200,000 plus undisclosed grant

Investors: Venture capital and government

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm

Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm

Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus Developer: Sucker Punch Productions

Publisher: Sony Computer Entertainment

Console: PlayStation 2 to 5

Rating: 5/5

RESULT Bournemouth 0 Southampton 3 (Djenepo (37', Redmond 45'+1, 59') Man of the match Nathan Redmond (Southampton)