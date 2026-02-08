UAE new school admission rules: Parents urged to focus on readiness for early education changes

Child development experts say parents should focus on whether their child is truly ready for “big school”.

Children who skip Foundation Stage 1 may struggle with emotional regulation, confidence and stamina in the classroom – not because they lack academic ability, but because they missed a crucial year of learning how to cope with the demands of a school environment.

That is the warning from child development experts as parents across the UAE struggle with the long-term implications of a major change to school entry regulations, which will see thousands of children start formal education earlier than planned.

In December, the Ministry of Education announced that the age cut-off for school admissions would shift from August 31 to December 31, effective from the 2026-2027 academic year. The change affects children entering FS1 in the British curriculum, or Pre-KG in other curriculums, through to Year 2. This means those born between September and December will now be eligible to start school up to four months earlier than under previous rules.

For many families, the practical impact is significant: children who would have started in FS1 next September will now go straight into FS2, potentially joining classmates who are almost a year older and who have already spent a year adapting to school life.

A KHDA representative told The National the authority has a regulatory responsibility to implement the federal legislation. “Within the updated federal admission-age framework, effective from the 2026-27 academic year, educational institutions and parents are encouraged to work together to support children through this transition in a way that supports their well-being and ensures access to high-quality learning,” the representative said.

“KHDA remains committed to equitable access to quality education for all students without compromising regulatory consistency or academic standards.”

Education experts have their say

“For some children it will be fine, but for others it's a big jump,” said Anya Benger, a paediatric psychologist at Neuropedia Children's Neuroscience Centre, based in the UAE. “FS1 is where a lot of children learn how to be in a school environment – things like managing emotions, coping with separation, playing with peers and getting used to structure.

Paediatric psychologist Anya Benger said it might be a big jump for some school children. Photo: Anya Benger

“When that step is skipped, we sometimes see children who can manage the academic side but struggle more with regulation, stamina or confidence in the classroom.”

International research points to a well-documented phenomenon known as the “relative age effect”, where younger children in a year group face more academic, social and emotional challenges compared to their older peers.

Dr Qilong Zhang, an associate professor in the Department of Learning and Educational Leadership at the United Arab Emirates University in Al Ain, said these effects are most pronounced in the early years but typically diminish over time in supportive learning environments.

Research consistently identifies that younger children in a cohort may initially experience more academic, social and emotional challenges compared to older peers, he said. “Importantly, these are system effects rather than child deficits.”

Prof Zhang pointed to education systems in countries such as New Zealand, where mixed-age and flexible-age groupings are common. “In such models, diversity in age is treated as a pedagogical resource rather than a problem, supporting peer learning, social development and differentiated instruction. Where schools adopt developmentally appropriate practice, flexible grouping and strong pastoral support, the risks associated with being the youngest in a cohort are significantly reduced.”

However, he cautioned that the long-term impact of missing FS1 depends largely on what replaces it.

“Skipping FS1 in itself does not automatically lead to negative long-term outcomes,” Prof Zhang said. “If children miss FS1 but still receive rich early learning experiences – through high-quality nursery education, structured home learning, social interaction, and play-based environments – long-term impacts are likely to be minimal.

“However, if FS1 is replaced by limited stimulation, reduced peer interaction, or early exposure to overly formal academic instruction, this can affect language development, self-regulation, confidence and school adjustment.”

Parents turn to home schooling

The uncertainty has prompted a surge of interest in alternative solutions. Maryellen Fitzpatrick, a home schooling tutor in Dubai, said she has been inundated with enquiries from concerned parents.

“It's definitely making parents think more about home schooling for these children, rather than sending them to school for FS1 or FS2, depending on their age, and then having them prepped academically for Year 1,” she said.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the organisation she works for, The Learning Links, is working to establish play-based learning groups led by Foundation Stage-trained teachers to help bridge the gap.

“I think the home schooling play groups for two or three hours a day would be really beneficial,” she said. “A school day is very long for these children when they're so young. Smaller groups taught by an early years teacher will prepare them for FS2 or Year 1.”

She added that many parents feel pressured by the changes. “Parents are worrying about the age gaps and whether they feel their child is ready or not. They're feeling a bit pressured to start them earlier now.”

School readiness, not age

Schools, meanwhile, say they will continue to focus on developmental readiness rather than chronological age when assessing new pupils.

Fiona Cottam, principal of Hartland International School in Dubai, said the change does not fundamentally alter how schools evaluate whether a child is ready to start.

Fiona Cottam, principal at Hartland International School in Dubai, said she does not expect assessments to change. Photo: Hartland International School

“It's about school readiness … There's an awful lot of children who don't do FS1 in a school setting, and they come into FS2 in the school,” she said. “We don't do assessments – we just literally watch their interactions. I don't think anything will change for us in relation to how schools make decisions about school readiness.”

Ms Benger said she hopes the changes will prompt schools to adopt more holistic assessment approaches.

“I'd hope assessments become more well-rounded – not just a quick academic check, but looking at how a child copes in a group, how they communicate, how they manage frustration and how independent they are,” she said.

Advice for parents

Experts urged parents to focus on their individual child's needs rather than fixating on age cut-offs.

“I'd encourage parents to think about readiness rather than age,” Ms Benger said. “Emotional regulation, attention, independence and social confidence matter much more at this stage than whether a child can count or recognise letters.

“Starting school a little later is very rarely harmful, but starting before a child is ready can be.”

She advised parents to watch for signs of struggle that may not be immediately obvious. “Fatigue, emotional outbursts or withdrawal can be signs that a child is overwhelmed. Stay in close communication with the school, and don't wait too long to raise concerns.”

Prof Zhang emphasised the importance of maintaining a positive outlook.

“If the change is already a reality, the most constructive response is to embrace it with a positive and proactive mindset,” he said. “A calm, confident parental attitude is itself a form of self-empowerment and plays an important role in helping children adapt to transitions,” he added.

“Early success in education is not determined by starting earlier, but by starting well. Strong foundations in confidence, curiosity, language, and emotional security matter far more than the speed of academic progression.”