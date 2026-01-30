Major change in UAE school starting age leaves parents searching for places

Parents have raised concerns that their children face being moved into older age groups at school before they are ready, under a change to entry regulations.

In December, the Ministry of Education announced children would be able to begin foundation stage one (FS1) under the British curriculum – pre-kindergarten in other systems – if they were to turn three by December 31 in the relevant admission year. The age cut-off was previously August 31.

The move means children could begin FS1 while aged two, as long as they turn three before the end of that calendar year. The regulations also apply to admissions for FS2, Year 1 and Year 2.

Parents thought the rules, which authorities said would apply only to new admissions from September 2026, were discretionary and that families would have the final say on which age group their children entered.

The issue appears to have been felt most in Dubai, where a population boom has left many schools full.

This week, the issue hit home once again when a further clarification by Dubai's private school regulator, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, was sent to schools.

We keep comparing the curriculum in alignment with the UK, but we have about 114 nationalities in our school – and parents have to be adaptable Fiona Cottam ,

principal of Hartland International School

Parents then received emails from schools rescinding places in FS1 that had previously been promised, stating their children must now apply for FS2. And it forced some schools to think about adding more classes to the FS2 year.

Zoya Gregory-Pasha is among them. She had secured a place in FS1 for one of her two children at a school in Dubai, but has since received an email saying they have to enter FS2 under the new rules. Her cash deposit that guaranteed her child a place was then returned because there were no spaces left in that age group.

“My concern is that the children are not developmentally ready to essentially skip a year,” she told The National. "There are soft skills that cannot be taught – for example, emotional regulation, socialisation and so on. It is unfair to put unnecessary pressure on children as young as two and three years old.”

Dubai's KHDA sent a notice to parents of children ineligible for enrolment in the 2025-2026 academic year because they were born between September 1 and December 31, 2021. Parents will have the option to register them in FS2 or Year 1 in the 2026-2027 academic year, the authority said.

“Enrolment decisions in private schools will be subject to the school’s assessment of the child’s readiness and the availability of seats,” the authority said on its website. It has been contacted for further comment.

The federal education authority last year stressed that the changes marked global best practice in early years education.

The move, some would further argue, gets children out of nurseries and into a more formal and academic learning environment at an early age.

'Time to adapt'

A mother of twins born in December 2022 said there were also financial concerns to consider, with only places in more expensive schools still available. “My twins were born eight weeks early and have slight language and communication skill problems, so they have speech therapy," she said. "I’m lucky enough to be able to do that, but no way are my children capable of going into FS2.”

The move could also affect children in later stages of learning, she added. “They will be selecting their GCSEs at 12 or 13 and finishing A-levels by 16 or 17. You don’t know what you want to do with your life then,” she said. “It’s not necessarily today’s problem, but tomorrow’s problem.”

But while Fiona Cottam, principal of Hartland International School in Dubai, said she understood such concerns, school authorities were working hard to come up with supportive solutions for families.

“The reason so many of us are concerned is we keep comparing the curriculum in alignment with the UK, but we have about 114 nationalities in our school – and parents have had to be adaptable coming from a variety of curriculums," she said.

While it may be unsettling for some parents, “these are the rules and the regulations of the country and people have chosen to live here and we will have to adapt – we’re good at adapting", she said.

Hartland International School principal Fiona Cottam. Photo: Hartland International School

Hartland staff held a meeting with the KHDA on Wednesday after the updated rules were released and are working on clear guidelines to be issued to parents on Friday.

“We will also have phone calls one-to-one with parents, personalised discussions," Ms Cottam said. "We have over 30 languages spoken by parents and we need to make sure we’re explaining it in the right way.

“All schools are doing the same thing. We’re all trying to support our families, support the questions, support the inquiries and to do this in the most supportive way to relieve any anxieties parents might have.”

For those trying to find a place for their children now, Ms Cottam said “don’t panic just yet”. “There is always movement in the international sector … and we will try and find a way to help our families," she added.

“These decisions have been made by people considering all curriculums in the city, not just the British curriculum," she said.

Sarah O’Regan, principal and chief executive of Gems Wellington Academy in Silicon Oasis, stressed that schools would assess whether a child was ready to join a certain age group.

“Choosing FS2 may provide additional time for social, emotional and early learning development, while entry into Year 1 may suit children who demonstrate strong independence, communication and learning readiness," she said.

“The intention is to ensure that placement decisions best support the child’s long-term success rather than accelerating progression prematurely.”

For schools that follow the Indian curriculum, where the academic year starts in April, the cut-off remains March 31.