Is earlier better? UAE's new school age cut-off will impact role of parents and educators

The UAE’s recent decision to shift the school admission cut-off date for early years education, extending it from August 31 to December 31, has generated considerable discussion among educators and families.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that the new ruling means children who previously had to turn three by August 31 to enter pre-kindergarten can now join if they turn three by December 31.

For schools operating under the Indian curriculum, which start in April, the cut-off remains March 31.

The change applies to new admissions from the 2026-27 academic year across schools and kindergartens starting in August or September, affecting children aged between the ages of two and six.

This policy update, approved by the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, aims to “ensure fair access to early education through unified admission criteria” and align the UAE with international standards.

Backed by research

The policy change is supported by national and international research assessing child readiness, including cognitive, socio-emotional, language and motor skills.

Analysis of a national data set of over 39,000 children showed there were no significant disadvantages associated with early entry; in fact, some learners who entered at age three demonstrated stronger academic outcomes.

While the measure provides increased flexibility for families with children born later in the year, experts stress that age is merely one factor in a complex equation of school readiness, urging parents to focus on holistic development rather than just academic milestones.

Beyond the academic lens

Clinical psychologists emphasise that the transition to school must be assessed through the lens of a child’s overall well-being, particularly in the early years.

Dr Ava Ghasemi, a clinical psychologist and director of Ontario Psychotherapy Centre in Dubai Media City, noted the central role caregivers play in this transition. “The impact of this announcement on young children will largely depend on how it is taken up and implemented by parents and caregivers,” she said.

“The early years are a critical period for social, emotional and cognitive development and having present, emotionally attuned caregivers who provide a sense of safety and space for play is fundamental during this stage.”

Dr Ava Ghasemi, clinical psychologist and director of Ontario Psychotherapy Centre in Dubai Media City. Photo: Dr Ava Ghasemi

She advised parents to ease off the pressure of early achievement, reminding families to reflect on what success truly means for them.

“For a child who is only two and a half years old in August and expected to start school in September, this represents a significant developmental and emotional transition. While some children may adapt and thrive, others may benefit from additional time at home with their caregivers before entering a slightly more structured school or nursery environment,” she added.

“Any potential benefits of this change should therefore be carefully evaluated from a whole-child and whole-family well-being perspective, rather than focusing solely on 'academic' readiness.”

Rebecca Gray, chief education officer at Taaleem, welcomed the flexibility but maintained that readiness is multifaceted. “Age alone should never be the sole determinant of school readiness,” she said, adding that emotional maturity, social development, confidence and independence play a critical role in a child’s long-term success.

“It will be important for parents and educators to continue working closely together to make thoughtful, individual decisions that place the child’s overall well-being at the centre.”

Dispelling the 'earlier is better' myth

Counsellors caution that parental anxiety about academic lagging is often fuelled by misconceptions regarding early entry. Carolyn Yaffe, a counsellor and cognitive behaviour therapist at Medcare Camali Clinic, said: “One of the biggest myths in parenting is that earlier is better when it comes to school.”

Children who begin school a bit later show improved self-regulation, with notably reduced inattention and hyperactivity, she added, quoting research and her own clinical experience. “Older children in a group tend to have greater self-confidence and improved social skills because they are more developmentally mature than their younger classmates.”

During early childhood – ages three to six – “even a few months can make a difference” in development across areas such as language and emotional regulation.

Carolyn Yaffe, a counsellor and cognitive behaviour therapist at Medcare Camali Clinic. Reem Mohammed / The National

For parents wondering when to seek professional intervention, Ms Yaffe suggested focusing on persistent challenges rather than academic progress. Support should be sought if a child exhibits “delays in speech and language, frequent and intense meltdowns that go beyond a toddler’s 'big feelings', a lack of interest in interacting with other children, or difficulty sharing”.

Ultimately, parents should trust their child's overall happiness and curiosity. “If your child is happy, curious, and communicating effectively, they are right where they should be, no matter which side of the December 31 cut-off they are on.”

Schools must adapt to wider age gaps

The policy introduces a new dynamic for schools: managing a wider developmental spectrum within classrooms. Lisa Crausby, group chief education officer at Gems Education, noted that the age gap between the youngest and oldest pupils will expand from approximately 12 months to about 16 months.

This is significant because research indicates that three-year-olds and those aged four years and four months “differ significantly in language, social, and emotional skills", which affects classroom dynamics. To address this, schools are focusing heavily on differentiated instruction. Ms Crausby stressed the commitment of educational groups to adapt teaching methodologies.

“It is our moral purpose to ensure each child makes exceptional progress in a happy and caring environment regardless of their starting point,” she said. “Teachers are trained to address these differences through adaptive teaching methods, flexible strategies and strong collaboration among staff and parents.”

For most children, earlier access to a structured learning environment can support language development, social skills and confidence when guided by adaptive teaching and strong pastoral care, added Ms Crausby.

How schools manage the wider developmental range within a single classroom, particularly in the early years, will be the main challenge, however. “Without the right support, younger children may struggle to keep pace while older children may need additional stretch,” said Ms Crausby.

“This places greater emphasis on teacher expertise, flexible assessment and close collaboration with parents to ensure every child continues to make appropriate progress.”

